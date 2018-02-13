Display controversies aside, Google's second attempt at making smartphones with the Pixel 2 was mostly successful. The smaller Pixel 2 is still one of the best Android phones you can buy, and thanks to the many improvements Google made to its hardware department from 2016 to 2017, it also saw a nice uptick in sales.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai previously said during the company's latest earnings call that device shipments more than doubled year-over-year, and now according to IDC Research Director Francisco Jeronimo, we know that the exact number of shipments was around 3.9 million.

While that's technically double the phones Google shipped in 2016, there's a fairly important caveat to take note of. Google started selling the first-gen Pixel in October of 2016, meaning that it only had about 3 months of 2016 to sell the phone. That 3.9 million number accounts for all of 2017, meaning that sales were taken from both the Pixel and Pixel 2 over the course of 12 months.

Either way, it's still encouraging to see Google's hardware division expanding the way it is. Jeronimo notes that Pixel phones still only account for "a tiny portion of the smartphone market", and while that may be true, it's evident that Google is slowly on its way to become a real contender in this space.

What are your thoughts on this number? Do you think 3.9 million shipments is a good milestone for Google's second year as a hardware company, or were you expecting more? Leave your thoughts in those comments below.

