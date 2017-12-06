Sheets is gaining automatic suggestions to speed up your workflow.

If there's one thing that's been synonymous with Google this year, it's been machine learning. Google's gone all-in with machine learning and artificial intelligence for many of its services and apps, and the latest to be injected with these is Google Sheets.

Google made this announcement via a blog post on December 6, and the biggest changes coming as a result of this include automatically-suggested actions based on what you're doing. Now, Sheets can automatically suggest a pivot table to visually represent your numbers, data for rows and columns when working with a pivot table, and formulas that are based around the data you're working with.

Along with this, Google says financial professionals will be able to "use everyday language to ask questions of their data and have the answer returned as a pivot table."

These new features will start making their way to G Suite users soon, and you can find more exact details here.

