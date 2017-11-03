Cheese-gate

Towards the end of last month, one Twitter user discovered something deeply troubling – Google's emoji for a hamburger on Android has cheese underneath the patty on the very bottom. As one might expect in 2017, this caused outrage.

Why was the cheese on the bottom? Why not just put it on top where it's supposed to be? Why, Google? WHY?

Google CEO Sundar Pichai quickly responded with a light-hearted message to say that the company would drop everything it was doing to fix this, and along with getting a few good laughs, it also put the matter to bed. Google was aware of this monstrosity, it would soon be resolved, and all was right with the world.

Or so we thought.

Brad Fitzpatrick, an employee at Google's campus in Seattle, recently shared an image on Twitter of what the company was serving for lunch on November 3. A new addition called the "Android Burger" included a beef burger, brioche bun, cheddar cheese, lettuce, and tomato. Sounds pretty good, right?

Lunch at Google today: an "Android Burger" 🍔 pic.twitter.com/I4dwOUPASg — Brad Fitzpatrick (@bradfitz) November 3, 2017

Wrong.

The Android Burger, just like its emoji cousin, is made with cheese on the bottom. Just look at that mess. What could have been a perfectly good lunch has been tainted with the improper placement of one of its most important ingredients.

Sound off in the comments below so we can work through these trouble times together. Godspeed, friends.