It's rolling out this month.

At Google I/O 2019, one of the first announcements from the opening keynote was a big one for Google Search.

In addition to the usual heap of results you get when looking up something on Google, Google's also adding 3D and AR models for some things. For example, you can look at a 360-degree render of a shoe you want to buy or add an AR shark model to the real world through your phone's camera viewfinder to learn more about Great Whites.