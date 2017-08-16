Google Search will now integrate pollen forecasts.

Google Search has long been able to alert users of various weather conditions, from thunderstorms to flash foods and and everything in between. One more weather condition will be available for search starting today.

Google has announced that users will be able to search for pollen levels near their location. I tried this on my OnePlus 3T by searching for both "pollen levels" and "pollen forecast." All this displayed was a basic web search, so the feature has yet to fully roll out.

Users will also be able to receive reminders from the Google app if pollen levels are particularly high in their area.

