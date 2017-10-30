Google search now delivers search results based on your device's location.

With one-fifth of all search queries being location-specific, Google is making a few tweaks to its search algorithm to deliver relevant results. The company will now show search results based on your device's current location, irrespective of whether you go to a country-specific top-level domain. For example, if you're in India and you hit up google.co.uk, you'll see localized results for India.

Google search local results

You'll see the location listed in the bottom left corner of the window. If you're traveling to another country, Google search will dynamically change the region to show you search results for that market.

If you're looking for localized results from another country, you'll now have to change it in the settings. Tap the Settings button at the bottom of the search page, select Search settings,. and select the country from the Region for Search Results.

The update is now live for Google search on the mobile web, the Google app on iOS, as well as Search and Maps for the desktop.

It's important to note that while this update will change the way Google Search and Maps services are labeled, it won't affect the way these products work, nor will it change how we handle obligations under national law.

This update will help ensure that you get the most relevant results based on your location and is consistent with how Google already manages our services across a number of our other platforms, including YouTube, Blogger, Google Earth and Gmail, among others.