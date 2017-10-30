Google search now delivers search results based on your device's location.

With one-fifth of all search queries being location-specific, Google is making a few tweaks to its search algorithm to deliver relevant results. The company will now show search results based on your device's current location, irrespective of whether you go to a country-specific top-level domain. For example, if you're in India and you hit up google.co.uk, you'll see localized results for India.

You'll see the location listed in the bottom left corner of the window. If you're traveling to another country, Google search will dynamically change the region to show you search results for that market.

If you're looking for localized results from another country, you'll now have to change it in the settings. Tap the Settings button at the bottom of the search page, select Search settings,. and select the country from the Region for Search Results.

The update is now live for Google search on the mobile web, the Google app on iOS, as well as Search and Maps for the desktop.