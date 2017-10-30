Google search now delivers search results based on your device's location.
With one-fifth of all search queries being location-specific, Google is making a few tweaks to its search algorithm to deliver relevant results. The company will now show search results based on your device's current location, irrespective of whether you go to a country-specific top-level domain. For example, if you're in India and you hit up google.co.uk, you'll see localized results for India.
You'll see the location listed in the bottom left corner of the window. If you're traveling to another country, Google search will dynamically change the region to show you search results for that market.
If you're looking for localized results from another country, you'll now have to change it in the settings. Tap the Settings button at the bottom of the search page, select Search settings,. and select the country from the Region for Search Results.
The update is now live for Google search on the mobile web, the Google app on iOS, as well as Search and Maps for the desktop.
It's important to note that while this update will change the way Google Search and Maps services are labeled, it won't affect the way these products work, nor will it change how we handle obligations under national law.
This update will help ensure that you get the most relevant results based on your location and is consistent with how Google already manages our services across a number of our other platforms, including YouTube, Blogger, Google Earth and Gmail, among others.
Reader comments
Google search now tailors results based on your device's location
Terrible, terrible change, especially if, like me, you live abroad and use another language for work. Instead of change two letter in the url now I will have to delve into settings multiple times a day. Moreover, despite the claim that it's live, I only see Region settings 9 out of 10 times and then only in an incognito window. When I'm signed in to my account, I never see this. Does anyone know how to change this when signed in??? Google must be really stupid to hamstring their main product like this. I'll either use incognito all the time or switch to another search engine.
This is great to see but had thought that it was already doing this. Also love Google has already won search yet they keep adding new features just making it better and better.
The one I am most excited to try is Google Lens when my Pixel 2 XL gets delivered in December.
Just another way to make small businesses pay to be up top. It used to be the best in the area up top, now it's the closest, unless of course you pay. It's transparent enough to understands Google's motive, and I get it. But from a consumer perspective, I don't think it's ideal.
Google needs a competitor, specifically for local search and YouTube.
I thought Google was already doing this...?