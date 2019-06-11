Using the Google app is about to get a lot easier on the eyes, because Google has begun rolling out dark mode for Search, Assistant, and the Discover feed.

Dark themes are becoming quite the trend lately for Google. We already know there will finally be a dark mode in Android Q when it is released, and there's been the recent wave of Google apps receiving the dark mode treatment, including Google Calendar, Google Keep, and Google Photos.

It appears that in anticipation of the Android Q release, Google is prepping all of its apps for the dark theme treatment. The next app to get the honor is the Google app, and it will cover Search, Assistant, and the Discover feed.

The dark theme is a server-side update that is going out in stages and requires the latest beta version of the Google app. You can download the app directly from APK Mirror or try enrolling in the beta program to get the latest version. Just remember, having the latest version doesn't guarantee you'll get the dark theme.

Once the dark theme becomes available on your phone, you'll find the options for it under the General settings of the Google app. From there, you'll be able to control whether the dark theme is enabled always, never, or choose for it to follow your system settings.

Similar to the dark theme on previous Google apps, it's not a true black theme but more of a dark gray. That has the benefit of saving your eyes from that blinding white while not being too strong of a contrast by using 100% black. Now, if only we could get them to enable a dark mode for the Play Store next.

Android Q beta 3 review: Dark theme, gesture navigation and more notification changes