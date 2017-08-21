Google has been working with its partners to get the Oreo update out by the end of the year.

While Google's first party devices get new Android releases immediately, the same can't be said for partner devices. Since these devices comprise the vast majority of Android devices, we run into situations like Nougat only being available on 13% of all Android devices a year after release.

But there may be cause for hope: tucked in the Android Oreo announcement post was this quote:

We've also been working closely with our partners, and by the end of this year, hardware makers including Essential, General Mobile, HMD Global Home of Nokia Phones, Huawei, HTC, Kyocera, LG, Motorola, Samsung, Sharp and Sony are scheduled to launch or upgrade devices to Android 8.0 Oreo.

Google has made vague promises like this before, but the fact that the company is naming specific partners is new. Google caveats that by stating the partners may be launching new devices with Oreo, not necessarily upgrading existing devices. We may see the LG V30 and Sony Xperia XZ1 launch with Oreo, but the rest of the devices are expected to be upgrades. Samsung is also expected to announce the Note 8 this week, but that will likely launch with Nougat. Time will tell if the partner companies make good on their word.