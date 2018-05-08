This year's I/O conference is set to begin in just a few short hours, and among all the talk regarding Android P, Wear OS, and more, Google's said to announce new controls to help people spend less time on their smartphones and more engaged with the world around them.

Google is set to announce a new set of new controls to its Android operating system, oriented around helping individuals and families manage the time they spend on mobile devices.

In his keynote address on Tuesday, chief executive Sundar Pichai is expected to emphasize the theme of responsibility.

Google's been helping families monitor and control their kids' device usage with its Family Link platform for some time, but we've yet to see any real controls for helping adults put their phones, tablets, and other screens down.

A move like this would be smart on Google's part, especially considering that some studies indicate more than 50% of Gen-Z users think of their smartphone as their "best friend."

Google I/O's opening keynote will begin at 10:00 AM PT, and you can catch the livestream here.

