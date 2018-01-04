Um, whatcha doing, Google?
Although Google's been around since the late 90s, Google as a hardware company is still very young. The Pixel and Google Home from 2016 were the first two major hardware releases we saw, and Google followed those up this year with the Pixel 2, Home Mini/Max, Pixelbook, Pixel Buds, and more.
The Pixel 2 is an incredible phone that we've raved about more than once, but it looks like Google is feeling a bit self-conscious and is in need of some reassurance from its customers.
When perusing his phone, Android Central's Andrew Martonik noticed something rather odd on his Pixel 2 XL. Near the bottom right of the screen in the settings, a pop-up can be seen with the title of "Help improve Pixel: 1 minute survey." You can tap "no thanks" to make this go away, but selecting "take our survey" will present you with a handful of questions.
These are presented to you in a larger pop-up window so you're never actually taken away from the settings page, and questions include the likes of "how satisfied are you with this phone", "when did you start using a Pixel 2 phone", and "before getting your Pixel, which company made your previous phone." Once you get through these questions, the survey ends with a box where you can choose to type in any comments you'd like to send to Google.
Andrew says he's only seen this on his Pixel 2 XL and not the regular Pixel 2, and I've yet to see it on my Pixel 2 either. It's unclear how Google is choosing which phones to run these surveys on, and while the info being collected here is likely valuable for Google going forward with future products, it's also decidedly intrusive to throw pop-ups on a phone that costs at least $650.
Have you noticed this on your Pixel 2? If so, let us know in those comments down below.
Reader comments
Haven't seen that on my Pixel 2 XL.... and it's updated with the latest Jan Update...
I received the survey yesterday on my Pixel 2 XL. I do not have the Jan update yet.
I haven't gone looking for the patch, but I'm not impressed with this. I know all companies do this to an extent, but why not send their users an email? It's not like they don't know it.
I see nothing wrong with this... At least they are taking feedback seriously
I have to agree. This seems a good way to get feedback from users.
I am curious what price point the author would think that it is not "decidedly intrusive", though. I guess $650 is over the line, but there is no indication where he draws said line.
Totally agree.
This also happened with the OG Pixels.
I can agree, just finished the survey on my 1st Gen XL.
Haven't seen anything on my 2 or 2XL. I don't mind a survey like that, but honestly I would expect a Playstore reward for it. $1 or something.
Ugh....That's really bad. What apk is responsible? I assume it is rolled into something we cannot disable without disabling more critical stuff?
It's likely Google Play Services or something critical to the device.
Nothing yet on my Pixel 2 XL.
Are they asking if you would prefer a headphone jack? No? ... strange that.
This right here. ^
Doesn't seem intrusive to me. If it were I'd just decline from taking the survey. I'm glad to see them asking for feedback from people that actually own the phone. I'd be happy to take the survey if it pops up on my Pixel 2. Been using since launch and it's an awesome phone.
This phone though... It's such a great fracking phone. 😎
"Which company made your previous phone?"
'I don't remember' is an option? Seriously? Do that many people with early onset dementia own Pixel phones?
Does the survey ask these (IMO) important questions?
1. Do you want us to bring back the headphone jack?
2. Do you want wireless charging in the next Pixel phone?
3. Would you like bluetooth to work?
4. Is it important to you to get a phone with an OS installed?
5. Do you think we should hire people to do QA on our phones before releasing them?
6. For all the problems your phone has/has had, are you satisfied with the response that "Google is investigating and plans a software update to fix the problem"?
Not sure why you got downvoted.
1. Don't care
2. No, tried it and it took more time to align the device than just plug it in, and charged slower to boot.
3. Mine works fine with everything I've paired it to
4. Mine came with an OS
5. Mine has no issues so far, but more QC is never a bad thing.
6. No issues and any I've had on past devices have been addressed.
Why is this even news?
Why would it not be? This is not a common thing...
So the other option is to call in? Because we all spend hours a day in the settings screen if the phone.
Samsung makes great phones that don't don't this. They also don't get updates, and they also don't run smooth a year after purchase. There are options. To think this is a huge deal is a little odd, more odd than the notification. Definitely not newsworthy.
Like I said above, they could email us, since we used our Gmail to setup the device. Not everyone spends hours a day in their settings, in fact I haven't been in mine for a week or two. Why do you need to spend hours a day in your settings?
Not that intrusive as it is in the settings page. Unless you spend a lot of time there you would never notice. I am big on customer feedback so this is welcome to me. Seems like they could have done this in the Rewards app though.
Why is it intrusive to communicate with the customer in this fashion? I don't get it.
It's intrusive because doing this in a settings page is not the right way to do this.
I find this unnecessary. Google already knows the answer to Qs 2 & 3. I'm sure their machine learning can figure out if you're satisfied with the phone. If the phone is not returned within the grace period, check the box for satisfied.
If it was a persistent notification or a random pop-up on my device, then I would consider it intrusive. But a small overlay on the bottom of the Settings page that can be dismissed is not what I would consider intrusive. Granted they could probably do it another way - like an email to those that purchased a Pixel device or a targeted survey in the Google Opinion Rewards app - but this method will probably garner better results.
This survey looks similar to the ones that I have received multiple times in the Project Fi app, asking about my satisfaction with the Fi service. I don't consider those surveys intrusive. Hopefully they are accurately tracking metrics that will improve the service, or in this case, this device and future versions of Pixel devices.
Why not an email?
That would make more sense