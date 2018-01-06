User feedback or user annoyance?
A few days ago we pointed out that Google is running customer surveys in the Pixel 2 XL's settings page, which turned out to be a pretty polarizing subject. Though it doesn't seem like many Pixel 2 owners are seeing the settings page survey, some are seeing a very similar one pop up in other Google apps — in this case, the Android Messages SMS client. And not just in Pixels — this particular example is on a ZTE Axon 7.
Somehow a survey inside an app you chose to download is a bit more natural than one in your phone settings.
Unsurprisingly, the dialogue box looks near-identical to the one from the settings page on the Pixel 2 XL, with a similar prompt of a few questions about your satisfaction with Google's app. On one hand, it feels somehow more ... expected to see a survey inside an app that you chose to download, whereas it feels a bit more forced when it pops up in the settings page on your phone.
In either case, I think there could be a more graceful way to ask for feedback than putting a banner in either place — perhaps a regular app notification, or since we're talking about Google, an email to your registered Gmail account. Regardless, it could easily be seen as a positive that Google's soliciting feedback on its products and is working to improve them.
Are you seeing customer satisfaction surveys in any other Google apps? Whether you have or not, let us know in the comments how you feel about Google running them!
Reader comments
I much prefer this rather than a company who could give a crap and not improve their products based on actual feedback. Just my humble opinion.
To be transparent I use Textra
I haven't seen anything. But seeking feedback on the device or app is not offensive to me in the least. Let's limit it to that though....
Questions like this that are built the app's main user interface seem really common in Android apps so I don't mind it here. Unnecessary popups or notifications are really really obnoxious.
A non event, non issue.
I guess they should email Pixel owners not everyone likes surveys in settings or any app for that matter.
I really don't understand why people get so butt-hurt about these surveys. Doesn't bother me in the slightest. I actually enjoy giving my feedback.
Its stupid, they should use Google Rewards, no point only surveying people who have stuck with it and not moved on to better apps.
On one hand, it’s good that they’re asking for feedback.
On the other hand, get out of my SMS app and give it to me as a notification?