Amazon's Prime Day sales are getting all of the attention, and rightfully so considering their wide-reaching appeal, but if you're a fan of Google hardware you're out of luck there. In response, Google is running its own deep discounts on all of its products at the same time as Prime Day. At both Best Buy and the Google Store, you'll find all of Google's latest products on sale to very enticing prices.
Here's all of the discounts available:
- Google Home Mini for $34 (regularly $49)
- Available in all 3 colors
- Google Home for $99 (regularly $129)
- 2 Google Homes for $158 (regularly $258)
- Be sure to use Best Buy's offer page to get the full discount
- 2 Google Home Max speakers for $648 (regularly $798)
- Available in both black and white, and you can mix-and-match colors
- Be sure to use Best Buy's offer page to get the full discount
- Free Google Home Mini with Philips Hue starter kit (regularly $49)
- Free Google Home Mini with Nest Thermostat purchase (regularly $49)
- Nest Hello Doorbell for $199 + free Google Home Mini (regularly $229 + $49)
- Chromecast for $25 (regularly $35)
- Chromecast Ultra for $49 (regularly $69)
- Google Wifi router for $99 (regularly $129)
- Google Wifi router 3-pack for $258 (regularly $279)
- Verizon Google Pixel 2 for $499 (regularly $649)
- Offer only available when financing over 24 months with Verizon
- Verizon Google Pixel 2 XL for $549 (regularly $849)
- Offer only available when financing over 24 months with Verizon
- Unlocked Google Pixel 2 XL for $749 (regularly $849)
- Google Pixelbook for $749 (regularly $999)
- $250 savings also applied to higher-spec models
- Daydream View VR headset for $49 (regularly $99)
Some deals are better than others, but it's a Google hardware lover's dream no matter what. Google is practically giving away Home devices at this point, and those are great deals on Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XLs — particularly if you're a Verizon customer. Google hasn't said how long these deals will last, so you'll want to jump on them before they're gone and back to full retail price.
