Amazon's Prime Day sales are getting all of the attention, and rightfully so considering their wide-reaching appeal, but if you're a fan of Google hardware you're out of luck there. In response, Google is running its own deep discounts on all of its products at the same time as Prime Day. At both Best Buy and the Google Store, you'll find all of Google's latest products on sale to very enticing prices.

Here's all of the discounts available:

Some deals are better than others, but it's a Google hardware lover's dream no matter what. Google is practically giving away Home devices at this point, and those are great deals on Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XLs — particularly if you're a Verizon customer. Google hasn't said how long these deals will last, so you'll want to jump on them before they're gone and back to full retail price.