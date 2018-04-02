Google is playing on a lot of fronts in India — there's the Android Go initiative for the entry-level segment, Android One phones tailored for budget customers, and the Pixel 2 series in the premium category. It now looks like the search giant is working on a mid-range Pixel tailored for emerging markets like India. That's according to Economic Times , which states that the phone will be making its debut around July or August.

We don't have any details regarding features or specs, but it makes sense for Google to compete in the mid-range segment. After all, the Nexus series did remarkably well in India, and that spot has now been taken up by OnePlus, which counts India as its largest global market.

Aside from the mid-range Pixel phone, Google is reportedly looking to expand its product portfolio in the country, bringing the Google Home, Google Wifi, and the Pixelbook to India. From ET: