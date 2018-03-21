According to a new report from TechCrunch, Lytro is the latest company that Google will acquire. Lytro was initially founded in 2006, and its first product – the Lytro Light Field Camera – received a lot of attention in 2012 thanks to its unique design and ability to change the focus of images after they were captured.

Google's apparently seeking an "asset sale" with this deal, meaning that Google would obtain Lytro's 59 different patents that all relate to digital and Light Field photography (the tech that made products like the Light Field Camera and Illum from 2014 so noteworthy). While one source says that Google will purchase Lytro for $40 million, another claims that the sale could be as low as $25 million. For a company that raised more than $200 million in funding and had a reported value of $360 million once its last round of funding was completed in 2017, that's incredibly low. Along with this, TechCrunch also notes –

A third source tells us that not all employees are coming over with the company's technology: some have already received severance and parted ways with the company, and others have simply left.