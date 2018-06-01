Over the last few months, Google's faced nonstop backlash for partnering with the United States Pentagon to work on an AI system that can swiftly identify people and points of interest from drone footage. The system is called Maven, and a new report's surfaced suggesting that Google's decided to cease its involvement with it.

Google Cloud CEO Diane Greene announced the decision at a meeting with employees Friday morning, three sources told Gizmodo. The current contract expires in 2019 and there will not be a follow-up contract, Greene said. The meeting, dubbed Weather Report, is a weekly update on Google Cloud's business.

In addition to backlash from people outside of Google, a report from mid-May revealed that multiple employees had resigned from the company due to their frustration with Google's involvement with Maven. Google's contract with the Pentagon was initially set at around $15 million, but it appears that the company planned on spending as much as $250 million on it.

As further emails reveal, Google's senior executive team was excited to work on Maven and the future doors it would open. Per Gizmodo —