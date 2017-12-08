In March 2018, Google might launch its third attempt at a music streaming service with YouTube Remix.

Music streaming services have become a dime a dozen, and because of this, it can be hard to successfully break into the market when the likes of Spotify, Pandora, and even Apple Music are dominating the industry. Google's already made a couple attempts with its own music streaming solutions, but according to a report from Bloomberg, we'll see the company's third one launch next March.

The new streaming service is currently dubbed as "Remix", and Google has reportedly already made deals with Warner Music Group and is currently in talks with Sony Music Entertainment, Universal Music Group, and Merlin to flesh out the service as much as possible.

Third time's the charm?

Remix is expected to offer on-demand listening for whatever songs you'd like, as well as an integration of related video clips – not surprising considering that Remix will be launching as a YouTube-branded service.

Google first dipped its toes in the music streaming market back in 2011 with the release of Google Play Music, and in 2014 followed this up with YouTube Music Key. Music Key transitioned into YouTube Red a couple years later in 2016, and it includes premium YouTube content in addition to Google Play Music All Access. Because of this, it'll be interesting to see if YouTube Remix replaces Google Play Music or if Google will try to have both coexist next to each other.

YouTube is said to have been trying to make a deal with Sony and Universal for over a year at this point for Remix, so whether or not we actually get a launch in March remains to be seen.

Google Play Music and YouTube Red are the best deal in streaming right now