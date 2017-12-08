In March 2018, Google might launch its third attempt at a music streaming service with YouTube Remix.
Music streaming services have become a dime a dozen, and because of this, it can be hard to successfully break into the market when the likes of Spotify, Pandora, and even Apple Music are dominating the industry. Google's already made a couple attempts with its own music streaming solutions, but according to a report from Bloomberg, we'll see the company's third one launch next March.
The new streaming service is currently dubbed as "Remix", and Google has reportedly already made deals with Warner Music Group and is currently in talks with Sony Music Entertainment, Universal Music Group, and Merlin to flesh out the service as much as possible.
Third time's the charm?
Remix is expected to offer on-demand listening for whatever songs you'd like, as well as an integration of related video clips – not surprising considering that Remix will be launching as a YouTube-branded service.
Google first dipped its toes in the music streaming market back in 2011 with the release of Google Play Music, and in 2014 followed this up with YouTube Music Key. Music Key transitioned into YouTube Red a couple years later in 2016, and it includes premium YouTube content in addition to Google Play Music All Access. Because of this, it'll be interesting to see if YouTube Remix replaces Google Play Music or if Google will try to have both coexist next to each other.
YouTube is said to have been trying to make a deal with Sony and Universal for over a year at this point for Remix, so whether or not we actually get a launch in March remains to be seen.
Reader comments
As long as Google keep building similar stuff and trying for success, it will never will. It needs to merge all music apps.
What's wrong with Google Play Music? It is really the best in my opinion. Sounds like Google just needs to brand it better and advertise it. I it's way more functional than Spotify especially if you add your own music(admittedly nit necessary now as the library has gotten bigger).
This is exactly what everyone has been asking for! Don't forget to rewrite the play services terms so it has to be included with every phone, Google!
Google is just too late. Spotify and Apple have this market completely cornered.
Here we go, just like Google's Messaging services, instead of improving one they just make another. I love Google and am a long time Google Play Music subscriber, however I hate how they can't just focus on one application. Make Google Play Music even better, instead of launching a new app.
Agreed. It is already my favorite because it includes COMMERCIAL FREE YOUTUBE!!! The only thing GPM needs is a refreshed UI and they need to pull podcasts out of the application because it is the MOST USELESS Podcast tool in existence.
REFRESH UI --- MARKET WHAT YOU have (it is already the best) --- DEVELOP WHAT YOU HAVE, NO MORE NEW TO BE NEW Applications.