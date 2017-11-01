Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL warranty deductibles previously cost $79 and $99, respectively.
The Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are not cheap phones, and as such, some users will rightfully want to add an insurance plan when buying them to ensure they're protected from just about anything. Google sells a Preferred Care service alongside the Pixel 2/2XL for $129, and thanks to the recent removal of deductibles, it's now an even better deal than ever.
Preferred Care still costs the same at that $129 price, but rather than having to shell out a $79 or $99 deductible for the Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL, respectively, when making a claim, Google is dropping these added costs entirely in favor of two claims for free during Preferred Care's two years of protection. However, what's worth noting here is that this only applies to warranty claims. If you're filing a claim due to accidental damage, the deductible will still apply.
Google's deductibles weren't all that outrageous in the first place considering the $649 and $849 prices of the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, but it's a move that makes sense following the recent extension of the manufacturer's warranty for all Pixel 2 devices that are sold.
In addition to the two device claims that are now free, Preferred Care also comes with priority access to customer support and expert sessions for learning all the ins and outs for what your Pixel 2 has to offer.
Too bad you have to buy your Pixel 2 through Google to get Preferred Care. I got mine through Verizon and Google basically told me I was SOL.
Yea, last year when I bought my Pixel XL through Google, I didn't add the Preferred Care at checkout. Before my pre-order shipped, I contacted them, asking if there was any way to add it, and they basically said "sorry, you have to cancel your order and then add Preferred Care at checkout." That would've meant an extra month+ of waiting for the phone (which at that point my shipment had already been delayed to late November). Still really annoyed about that, they need to figure out a way to allow users to add this after the fact. Most companies allow you to purchase extended warranty separately within the first 30-45 days of receiving the device.
That's... how it... normally works.
Just go with Verizon’s $9.00/month plan is your next best option I would say, includes theft protection as well, something not offered with Google’s insurance or AppleCare+.
Sounds like a lot of people were doing away with Google’s insurance after the warranty extension, and as we all know, the only way to alter an order with Google is to completely cancel the order, and then reorder.
Then return in.
Wow... I don't think you could get a better insurance plan anywhere...all of a sudden I feel like I can use this phone without a case
That's amazing. Good to see Google owning up to their F ups.
From Google's email: "As of today, if you experience hardware failures due to normal wear and tear during your coverage period, you will not have to pay a deductible for repair or replacement.
And of course, you’ll continue to enjoy all your Preferred Care benefits, including exclusive access to our expert sessions, priority service, and two-year accidental damage coverage for up to two claims."
This implies to me that deductibles still apply to accidental damage.
https://support.google.com/store/answer/7528518?hl=en#start_a_claim
"You can claim up to 2 incidents of accidental damage for 2 years. Each time you file a claim, you’ll need to pay a deductible - $79 for Pixel 2, $99 for Pixel 2 XL, and $99 for Pixelbook."
More damage control by "Big G." They know what they did, and are trying their hardest to clean up their mess.
Which is a good thing. It's not like they said you're holding at the wrong angle.
I think you guys are misreading this. The deductible now no longer applies for standard warranty claims for 2 years, previously this was only for the first year under the regular warranty. Accidental coverage still has a deductible.
Just got that. Article has been updated – sorry for any confusion!
I'd love to see statistics after a year of this. No deductible = automatic claim for screen burn in at least once but probably twice before the warranty is up.
Please update article.
As others have pointed out, this article is completely wrong and basically clickbait.
Nothing has changed for Preferred Care - this email is simply stating that the Pixel 2's extra year of free hardware failure replacements also applies to people with Preferred Care. However, claims that are caused by accidents (cracked screen, etc.) still cost the same for deductibles.
Not how I read the email I got this morning. I still think there's a deductible for accidental damage.