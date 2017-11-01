Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL warranty deductibles previously cost $79 and $99, respectively.

The Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are not cheap phones, and as such, some users will rightfully want to add an insurance plan when buying them to ensure they're protected from just about anything. Google sells a Preferred Care service alongside the Pixel 2/2XL for $129, and thanks to the recent removal of deductibles, it's now an even better deal than ever.

Preferred Care still costs the same at that $129 price, but rather than having to shell out a $79 or $99 deductible for the Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL, respectively, when making a claim, Google is dropping these added costs entirely in favor of two claims for free during Preferred Care's two years of protection. However, what's worth noting here is that this only applies to warranty claims. If you're filing a claim due to accidental damage, the deductible will still apply.

Google's deductibles weren't all that outrageous in the first place considering the $649 and $849 prices of the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, but it's a move that makes sense following the recent extension of the manufacturer's warranty for all Pixel 2 devices that are sold.

In addition to the two device claims that are now free, Preferred Care also comes with priority access to customer support and expert sessions for learning all the ins and outs for what your Pixel 2 has to offer.