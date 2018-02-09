There's also an update for the Blocks sticker pack.

Although it may not be as feature-rich as something like the Galaxy S8, Google's Pixel 2 still has a few neat software tricks up its sleeve to ensure you're never at a loss for entertainment. AR Stickers finally came to it and the first-gen Pixel in mid-December, and they've quickly turned into a favorite time-killer of mine.

The first update for AR Stickers since its initial release is here, and with it comes even more AR goodness to add to your photos and videos.

Most notably with this update is the addition of the Winter Sports pack. This is here to coincide with the 2018 Winter Olympics, and it adds a polar bear in winter clothing, a hockey player, figure skater, snowman, and more.

Also new is an update to the existing Blocks pack. With this, you'll find a new microphone sticker and additional types of balloons (such as a hotdog and panda one).

Once you update the main AR Stickers app to v1.1, you'll see options to download the Winter Sports pack and update Blocks.

AR stickers and new user interface come to Google's Motion Stills