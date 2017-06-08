Get on that latest build.
Just a month after releasing the second Android O Developer Preview, we now have the third Dev Preview release — which importantly marks final APIs and an official SDK for developers to build apps for Android O. For the non-developers among us, it also means we get a better look at Android O in a closer-to-complete state in terms of interface and features.
Though we expected the third Dev Preview to land more in the range of mid-June, we're happy to see Google getting this release out early to give developers even more time to make their apps ready for Android O. This also keeps slightly ahead of schedule to perhaps see the fourth and final Dev Preview earlier than mid-July.
We get to play, but the developers can really get to work now.
Now that Android O APIs are final, that means developers targeting that API level can actually publish their apps to Google Play, too. So if you're running a Pixel or Nexus with Android O, you may start to see more apps arrive that properly interface with your phone's new features.
Android O Developer Preview 3 is available to download as a full factory image for the Pixel XL, Pixel, Nexus 6P, Nexus 5X, Pixel C and Nexus Player. Those are also devices that will soon get the update via the Android Beta Program — and that really is the best way to go unless you're really impatient.
But if you do want to flash a device fresh rather than wait for the Beta Program to kick in, be sure to read our guide on how to manually update for all of the details!
Reader comments
I wonder if this build will literally eat my battery? Dev Preview 2 made me get like 6 hours of battery life in standby. It was pretty unusable...
its actually the opposite for me. standby improved a lot for me
Dashlane was killing my battery on dev.2, but after I disabled it the battery life improved dramatically over N.
"API level can actually publish their apps to Google Play"
allowed this early?
Same as last year. As soon as Google finalizes the API level for the new version of Android, you can start to roll out apps onto Google Play.
Good news
Android O has not been very friendly to my 5X very unstable and slowwww. Battery life on standby was much better although. Twitter would not work at all. Wish I would have waited for more stable version before installing.
OPP2 has done quite well on my 6P. A couple apps failed completely, there were bumps in the road with Android Pay, but overall it did well as preview software. I'm hoping OPP3 improves the app situation for me. Battery life comparisons are difficult as I recently got my 6P replaced by Google due to the early shutdown issue.