Back in the swing of releases.
Just in time for some of us to get settled in with Android 8.0, Google has announced that the Android 8.1 Developer Preview is now available. The latest software is available for testing on modern Nexuses and Pixels — that means the Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 2, Pixel XL, Pixel, Pixel C, Nexus 6P and Nexus 5X are all listed here.
You can download the factory image for your device from Google's developer page if you want to have that software right away. If you need a refresher on the steps, follow our helpful guide on manually updating your Pixel or Nexus!
Update: It looks as though many people are having issues with the manual update process on the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, likely due to a bad file upload. We're having the same issues here — it may be a good idea to wait this one out for a bit rather than trying to force it.
If you don't want to go through the process of getting things updated manually (we wouldn't blame you), you can enroll in the Android Beta Program and wait for the update to be pushed out. The Beta Program is also great because future updates will be sent to you automatically, and you'll even be placed onto the final version of Android 8.1 when it's released. At the time of writing the Beta Program is only live for older Pixels and Nexuses, but not the latest Pixel 2 and 2 XL.
Per the Android 8.1 Developer Preview website, Google says we'll be looking at once more DP release in mid-November, followed by a final release of Android 8.1 by the end of the year. Google says this first Developer Preview release is of "beta" quality, and says the associated APIs are already final.
Android 8.1 isn't going to mark any huge changes in interface, but it should clean up issues and bugs with the initial Oreo release. It's also set to enable the use of the Pixel Visual Core on the new Pixel 2 and 2 XL, which is a dedicated multi-core processor just for image processing — we'll see how that plays out once we get the software loaded up.
Reader comments
Google releases Android 8.1 Developer Preview, Beta program updates arriving soon
New Pixel 2 Xl is not showing up on my Google account devices anyone else's new pixel listed?
"At the time of writing the Beta Program is only live for older Pixels and Nexuses, but not the latest Pixel 2 and 2 XL."
You have to flash it at this point - no OTA. For what it's worth, I was able to (re)enroll my OG Pixel, but nothing has been sent to me yet.
Check the dev page again...
For Android Nexus/Pixel:
Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P, Nexus Player
Pixel C, Pixel, Pixel XL
There are factory image downloads for the new Pixel 2 and 2 XL, which would lead you to believe that at some point the phones would also be added to the Beta Program.
I hope that means 8.1 is getting pushed out to the new Pixels in November!
It would be nice if they worked a little harder on getting 8.0 functional, especiially bluetooth, first.
What about the release of the 8.1 Developer Preview indicates that they aren't working hard on fixing problems? This is exactly what this program is for.
I'm only suggesting that they put the focus on making the existing software functional at a basic level before putting effort into new functionality. Based on the Bluetooth performance of 8.0 on both my now returned Pixel XL and my new Pixel 2 XL, that basic element required a hell of a lot more development and testing before release, let alone before working on anything else.
No issues on my Pixel 2 XL Bluetooth with my car or even airpods. On the original Pixel XL I always had issues automatically connecting to my car Bluetooth but haven't had that issue yet with Pixel 2 XL.
Can android central do a new article with potential dates for Oreo updates for current 2017 flagship phones?
I'm sure it will take a few days to get a hold of contacts from manufacturers and major carriers, but it would be nice to have a idea of when these updates may occur and what type of improvements they will have for the devices.
This may be tough but I believe most all of us android enthusiasts are getting a bit tired of never knowing these answers and potentially always way behind on current software. Now before everyone with a Google device, pixels etc.. Responds with the "obvious answer." There are many if not the majority of the Android base that has a LG, Samsung, HTC or other flagship device that deserves a better upgrade guarantee and timeliness in regards to updates. At this point of my time with Android (7 years now) its really one of my only gripes I have.
Thanks for any info guys.
I'm baffled by Google's response or lack of response on the Pixel 2Xl. I have the phone and I like it. But the screen is unacceptable. I've never had a screen like this. And issues keep piling up..
Google's public response is sad... No word on anything. Just that they are investigating.
Give them time. It takes a long time to come up with excuses not to recall and replace the display panels.
They did respond. Relax, this is mass production it takes time.