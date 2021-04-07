Google today rolled out Android 12 Developer Preview 2.2. As called out in the description, it is a minor update mostly focused on fixing bugs. It also brings the April security update that rolled out this week, likely including the speed boost to the Google Pixel 4a 5G and Google Pixel 5 that were reported to arrive with that release.

As per Google, here's everything that this update is expected to address:

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the Settings app to crash when a user tried to access Bluetooth settings. (Issue #180962266)

Fixed an issue that caused widgets to be removed from the home screen after a user installed an OTA update.

Fixed an issue that caused notifications to be sent about low Bluetooth call quality even when call quality was currently unaffected.

Fixed an issue that caused WiFi network passwords to not be saved in some cases.

Fixed an issue that caused the notification shade to be activated when typing on the on-screen keyboard.

Fixed an issue with Codec 2.0 that could cause apps to crash on some devices.

Fixed an issue that could cause videos to be encoded incorrectly when shared.

Google is expected to share a lot more about Android 12 at Google I/O in May. While we have a lot of its developer facing ambitions out in public, much remains unknown about what Google's planing to sell to consumers. By the time May 18 rolls around, we'll have a much more comprehensive look at what Android 12 will offer to Android phones.