All Android Wear watches have been removed from the Google Store without any sort of explanation. What's going on here?
Google made just a couple of small announcements at its October 4 event, including the likes of the Pixel 2, Pixelbook, Home Mini, and more. However, amidst all of this excitement and drooling over new toys, something interesting was spotted. Take a quick glance through the updated Google Store, and you won't find a single listing for any Android Wear device.
The Google Store homepage is quick to show you all of the company's latest and greatest products, but you can no longer search or browse for Android Wear watches from it. The Android Wear page itself can still be accessed by going to the link directly, but for all intents and purposes, Google is hiding this section from any of the Store's visitors.
The LG Watch Style and Watch Sport are still listed within the Android Wear page, but neither of the watches are in stock or available to purchase. If you click on "shop now" next to either one, you'll see a message saying "no longer available" for both.
Android Wear has failed to cultivate a true interest since its 2.0 release in February.
Google added a ton of new features and refinements to Android Wear with the big 2.0 release this February, but neither the Watch Style or Watch Sport that pioneered this new software release were able to captivate an audience the same way devices like the original Huawei Watch or Moto 360 were able to the year before. There have been other Android Wear products outside of Google's two flagships earlier this year, but they've either been from luxury fashion brands, adopted bulky designs that not everyone is asking for, or have been discontinued after just 4 months.
The disappearance of the Android Wear page from the Google Store doesn't necessarily mean that the platform is dead, but it is a sign that it's not a main area of focus for Google at the moment. Instead, the company is relying on its partners to sell the platform, not necessarily the brand itself, to mainstream users.
This either a bad omen or the beginning of something amazing to come.
Definitely not the latter.
It didn't help that the LG Watch Sport wasn't available in some key markets like the UK and the Style that was has half the best features missing. Also the fact that AW 2.0 feels like it's in beta. I doubt it's dead though. The Oreo beta was only announced about 2 days ago. Let's hope it returns with a bang.
Well, all those watches don't fit into the #MadebyGoogle slogan they were pushing yesterday.
Nest Products remain, but they have a special partnership and integration with Google Assistant.
Can totally see a Pixel Watch being the lone wearable for them next year.
I feel like wearable devices are trying to do too much, and it's their downfall. I have a Pebble Time Round, and it's really kind of perfect (if it had a LITTLE more battery life). On the small side, fashionable, always on. It gives notifications, which is all I really need. I don't know why a smartwatch needs a touchscreen at all (I had a Moto360 for a while, and found the touch screen more of a hindrance, and it was so bulky). I know I'm in the minority just wanting essentially a timepiece that notifies me of things and the market is just not there for these things (hence Pebble going away) but I just wish.
It's funny because AC just posted an article about 5 reasons you should get an AW device yesterday. My AW watches sit in my drawer.
Literally just bought my watch style last week.