Google talked about a lot of new products at its October 9 hardware event, but one new gadget that wasn't even mentioned is a slightly upgraded Chromecast.
If you already have a Chromecast, you probably don't need to get the new one. The only things that have changed include an updated design and new Chalk (aka white) color. Under the hood is improved Wi-Fi for faster speeds and more reliable connections.
It still plugs into your TV via HDMI, streams all of your content in 1080p Full HD, and works with all existing Chromecast apps.
You can purchase the new Chromecast from the Google Store right now for $35 if you're interested.
