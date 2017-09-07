Taiwanese press reports Google is in the 'final stage' of negotiations which could see it become a 'strategic partner' for HTC — or buy the struggling phone biz in its entirety.
Following a dire financial performance in August, resulting in the manufacturer's lowest monthly revenue figures in 13 years, the Taiwanese press is reporting that HTC is in the "final stage" of talks with Google around a possible sale of the former's struggling smartphone business.
Digitimes reports that demand for the flagship HTC U11 peaked in July, followed by a "sharp decline" in U11 sales in August. During that month, HTC brought in just NT$3 billion ($99.69 million), a decline of 51.5% from July 2017, and 54.4% from August 2016.
The outlet cites Chinese-language publication Commercial Times, which says HTC is in the "final stage of negotiation with Google for selling its smartphone business unit." The deal may involve a straight buyout of HTC's smartphone biz, or Google becoming a "strategic partner" for HTC. However, it's unclear what that might involve, given the close partnership that already exists between the two around Android, Pixel and other projects — a strategic investment in the company is one likely possibility. The deal will be concluded by the end of the year at the latest, the report claims.
Any deal would reportedly not involve Vive, HTC's VR effort, which is a separate business unit.
Two options are reportedly on the table: a strategic partnership, or a straight-up buyout.
This isn't the first we've heard of a possible sale ahead for HTC, as the company's phone business continues to flounder despite new products like the U11 being generally well-received. A report from Bloomberg in recent weeks has suggested strategic changes and business unit spin-offs are on the table.
A sale to Google, if it happens, would be huge news, just as Google's short-lived acquisition of Motorola was back in 2012. The Google of 2017, however, would be better positioned to absorb HTC into its burgeoning hardware division, and HTC's manufacturing base and infrastructure could be refocused to serve Google's own-branded smartphone and tablet ambitions. Several reports have pointed to HTC as the manufacturer of one of two 2017 Pixel phones coming later this year. (AC understands that the rumors are true, and that HTC will indeed make the smaller device this year.) So HTC will continue to pump out Pixels regardless. But it's not clear what might happen to the HTC brand, or the company's own product lineup, should the rumored Google acquisition come to pass.
It's a fascinating possibility, but as with any rumor from a single outlet, this report should be taken with a hefty pinch of salt for the moment.
An HTC spokesperson declined to comment on the report.
Does HTC have manufacturing and patents to make this worth it?
That's what I was thinking. What can Google pilfer this time before selling HTC off in a couple of years? My guess is the edge sense tech.
"pilfer". Tell me, if i buy a house, rip out the kitchen and install it in my own home, then sell the house on, did I steal a kitchen?
Anyway, I doubt they particularly care about edge sense... I suspect they want the manufacturing and design knowledge possessed within the company.
What a strange analogy...ripping a kitchen out of a house and putting it your own house...? I mean, I get what you're saying...I just think maybe you might have used a different example. :P
I'll bet they do. You have to think back when HTC was making a lot of mobile devices for other companies who put their names on them (Like HP, Compaq). That is well before they started building devices with their own name. They've been doing the building for a long time.
Does the greatest smartphone manufacturer of all time have the manufacturing and patents to make this worth it?? well.. lets think, HTC is the only company with a cross-licensing deal with apple. Lets think why that is. Could it be because they were about to shut down sales of the iphone on patents. DER IS IT WORTH IT, HERP DERP.
..."greatest smartphone manufacturer of all time"
lol.
Maybe not the greatest, but they're up there.
They are one of the best. Their marketing, however, is the worst in the industry.
This gets me all excited until I remember Motorola.
They should buy Motorola back.
I think GoogleRola was a great time for that company. They produced the X and G lines...
Contrast that to what Lenovo has done with the company.
You have the X, X+, Xs, S, S+, Ss, G, G+, Gs... etc. It's a complete cluster.
Yeah, I was thinking the Moto x. One of the best phones ever released in my opinion. Since then though...
To be fair they've had some other successes. The Moto G is arguably the most popular budget line and the original Moto Z Play had legendary battery life.
Moto Z and Moto Mods were in development under Google. Moto E came out shortly after Google announced the sale. C, E, G, M, X, Z were already in the plans when Google was selling off to Lenovo.
I'm curious about how this would effect the relationship with steam... Presumably, it would end swiftly.
This is just for the smartphone business, not Vive
Huge news. But really Google's just after their patents and they'll sell them at cut price to a Chinese OEM a year or two down the line. Just like Motorola.
nope.. you know google has been trying to get into the chip making biz for their mobile devices, now they have a permanent manufacturing facility for the rest of the device.
Sad [I've always appealed HTC and kinda feel it as a "dearing company" despite never having had one of its devices (maybe one of the reasons it's in this situation)] but very interesting news! I think Google wouldn't be in a very comfortable position facing other manufacturers' possible accusations of special preference if it completely buys HTC mobile division, as happened with Motorola.
The only one that Google would need to worry about is Samsung... And to be honest, I'd say who cares! If Pixel wants to truly compete with the iPhone and Galaxy lines, this is a great way to really do it.
Each OEM gets the new version(s) of Android around the same time, so I don't know what special preference any of them could/would complain about. It's not like they rush updates to their phones anyway. Now if they all had stock Android, that might be a different story.
Well, that would wave goodbye to those beautiful Super-LCD screens. Though I know I'm mostly alone on this, I wish Google hadn't gone all-in on AMOLED. Yuck.
Agreed. Burn in is mostly why I don't like amoled and it isn't whether or not it will happen it's when.
This^^^
Thank God!
I've always appreciated HTC, all the way back to my Nexus 1. I hope for the best for all involved if this rumor comes to be true.
Good. HTC may make weird decisions and be kind of generally awful at business, but in terms of design and manufacturing, they are and always have been top tier.
I hope they're buying them for more than just the patents... Until Nexus, I only bought HTC phones. They were great phones; the company really doesn't get the credit it deserves. I'd like to see Google hit the market hard and take more of a share away from Samsung.
Here's a question. Does the HTC name continue to exist if Google scoops them up? Do they just use them to produce hardware under the Google name?
Forget about HTC merge with Essential. :)
No marketing and carrier distribution was terrible. If you can't get it in the hands of consumer's you can't expect great sales. The real sad thing is both the 10 & 11 are very good phones!
Even if they could get them in the consumer's hands, they'd end up getting an iPhone or Samsung Galaxy regardless. So HTC would be screwed either way.
I hope that they'd continue to release HTC branded phones if that happens. Maybe geared toward the mid-range crowd. I'd love to see some competition with the Moto G line or even with the Galaxy A series. HTC branded Android One style phones could be promising.
HTC faltered big time when they stopped making leaps and bounds with FLAGSHIP HERO phones that pushed the limits. HTC's big claim to fame that made it a household name was the HTC Evo 4G - arguably one of the most important Android phones to be released. That phone showcased what Android was capable of and the great potential it had (Remember when the complaints about that phone's "massive" 4.3 inch screen was the norm? My Note 8 is smiling right now...) They followed it up with the underwhelming, but still powerful envelope pushing Evo 3D. It was all down hill from there. They allowed Samsung to come in and marry raw BEAST POWER with STYLE. Samsung understood that many Android phones had iPhone Envy but did not want to compromise on features and performance. And The Galaxy S3 was born. This would be the beginning of the end for HTC and many others. HTC released a controversial looking Evo 4G that year but they made 2 critical errors: They went cheapo with the included 1GB ram - which is why the UI kept restarting (This was dure to the obscene amount of resources Chrome uses), making it an annoying phone to own, while Samsung included 2 GB in in the GS3. Their second mistake was making it a Sprint-only device at a time when Samsung was positioning themselves as the premiere i-phone alternative by releasing their GS3 on multiple networks, like the i-Phone. HTC had a good thing going with their Evo brand, and while they were at the top, they missed their opportunity. And don't even get me started with the lame "ultra pixel" gimmick. Too bad, so sad.
Not at all surprised to hear that this is in the works, just surprised that it took so long.
Financially it would make more sense for Google to enter a partnership with HTC that would see HTC return to its ODM roots.
In other words, Google would bail out HTC's financial troubles in exchange for a couple of people and patents from the smartphone division, whilst HTC would stop making phones of their own and start manufacturing and distributing Google's iPixels and other devices exclusively.
That's the only outcome I can see making any sense for Google. Anything else would just be a Motorola 2.0 with the more than predictable same outcome.
Um, haven't we been here before Gotorola, I mean Moogle, I mean....