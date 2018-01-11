Is this a sign of things to come on the Pixel 3?
Right ahead of the Pixel 2's unveiling last fall, it was announced that Google purchased a heap of smartphone engineers from HTC to spearhead smartphone projects for the coming years. According to a report from Bloomberg, Google made another purchase about a month before this for UK-based company Redux.
If you haven't heard of Redux, you're not alone. The company hasn't actually released any consumer-facing products, but the tech it's developed is awfully intriguing. Redux's technology uses vibrations with displays for a variety of different things, and the most notable use of this is the ability to harness these vibrations to turn displays into functioning speakers.
The folks at Mashable got a chance to go hands-on with a tablet demoing this at MWC last year, and in the video you see below, all the sound is coming from the display – not a traditional external speaker.
Redux tech turns the screen into a speaker, and a haptic surface. Trying it out here. The sound is actually coming from the screen. pic.twitter.com/VPAi6TzKk9— Stan Schroeder (@franticnews) February 28, 2017
Along with this, Redux can also use these vibrations to create haptic feedback when interacting with a display that tries to mimic the feel of touching buttons and moving sliders/dials. This sounds an awful lot like what Apple's been doing with its Taptic Engine, and if you've ever messed around with a device that uses it, you know just how awesome it really is.
It's unclear if/when Google will integrate this tech into products of its own, but there's a very real possibility we could see a Pixel 3 next year with a display that acts as a speaker and some of the best haptic response yet on an Android device. We might be getting a little ahead of ourselves with that thought, but only time will tell where Google ends up going with this.
Reader comments
Google purchased a company that turns displays into speakers
That's really intriguing tech.
That Mashable tweet with the video is amazing.. and its almost a year old now. This would be a huge hit in the market!
Just think, now you can break your screen and "speakers" all at once!
Lol
This sounds similar to the piezoelectric tech Xiaomi used in the original Mi Mix in place of the typical earpiece speaker.
Sounds cool
I wonder if you can actually feel the screen vibrate. If so, I think that'd be pretty annoying if you're trying to do things like play games, etc.
Came here to say this. My thoughts exactly. If screen is vibrating, that will severely cut down on display clarity when watching videos, gaming, etc. It's fine when it's just being used to listen to music.
Isn't that the same technology Sony uses on the TV it just released at CES
I wouid think that it wouid shorten the life of the display? Does not seem like a good idea. Can't imagine you'd get much bass out of it.