Networks, when you think about it, come down to one thing: coverage.
If you're not covered where you live, work and travel ... well, nothing else matters. But in partnering with three U.S. carriers — Sprint, T-Mobile and U.S. Cellular — Google's Project Fi definitely has an interesting advantage. (And remember you also have calling available over Wi-Fi when you need it.)
But the question stands: will you have Project Fi coverage where you live, work and travel? And, of course, there's a handy map for that.
To see if you're covered by Google's Project Fi, just visit fi.google.com/coverage and enter your location (state, city, ZIP) on the map — and no matter where you search, you can always zoom and scroll around to see what the surrounding area is like as well.
Like other carriers you'll get a color-coded map that shows you the darkest green for full LTE coverage, or lighter areas for 3G and 2G. The map is pretty good about pointing out specific areas around a state or city that may come up short on coverage, and while the actual real-world experience can never be perfectly mapped this is a great place to start.
Compare Project Fi's coverage map to those from the other carriers, and you may find that it compares quite favorably.
Reader comments
Just because the map says there's coverage doesn't mean there really is. I had some really crappy coverage around the greater Dayton area. Started out okay, but has really gone downhill in the last year or so. I think the carriers are prioritizing their customers more than necessary. Switched to At$t. At least now I have coverage pretty much everywhere I go.
Also, just because you have coverage doesn't mean you can even sign up. I have great coverage according to their map but in my area there is no T-Mobile proper, it is a T-Mobile affiliate. This means that while I can sign up under a different ZIP code, and did to try the service, I can't port my number. I have no desire to get a new number so this makes Project Fi a non-starter for me until that is resolved. I loved the service I got when using it but just won't change my number.
Andrew, I live a couple hours south of you in Lewis County. With the addition of U.S. Cellular to Fi's mix, it bacame a more compelling service. However, I do not want to give up my GV number, which does not play nice with Fi. Has Google addressed this GV conflict recently and are there any plans upcoming to overcome this conflict? Thanks