Google is continuously looking for ways to make Assistant easier to use. The company recently launched a series of new features like an autofill feature to complete your online orders and a feature that lets users set up and manage Google Assistant Routines with home screen shortcuts. With the latter feature, owners of the best Android phones can tap on an icon, and a routine will commence. According to today's reveal, Google is now looking to extend Assistant shortcuts to skip the "Hey Google" prompt.

Android Police caught wind of Google Assistant's new "Guacamole" feature that has appeared in the app settings for some users. Based on the name alone, which may be a placeholder, there's no indication of what the feature does. The label states, "Quickly get things done with Guacamole." Going into the setting, the header reads "Voice shortcuts" and states that the feature lets users "skip saying 'Hey Google' for help with quick tasks."