Google has been slowly dipping its toes into the warming podcast waters of the past few years, first bringing native support to Google Play Music and then, more recently, launching playback, curation, and downloads within the Google Feed. Now, Google is launching a dedicated app for podcasts, and here's what you need to know! The latest Google Podcasts news June 19, 2018 — Google Podcasts launches on Android

Google is taking the wraps off its long-awaited Podcasts app, which is now available. The app, which is detailed below, syncs between Google Home devices and phones using Google Assistant. What is Google Podcasts?

It's an app that's very similar to the functionality you'll find when searching for podcasts on the mobile web right now. That means Google not only finds the podcast you were searching for, but using what it calls "AI-powered features," it curates personalized recommendations of other shows that you'll like, too. Where is it available? Google says it's available in 47 Play Store languages. It should be available in your country, but if it isn't let us know in the comments below! How many podcasts are there in Google Podcasts? Around two million, according to Google, and that number should expand very quickly. What's the interaction with Google Assistant and Google Home?

Glad you asked! For the first time, Google Podcasts will allow synchronization between a Google Home and your phone, since Assistant is the link between them. That means that if you're listening to a show on a Home and need to leave, you can continue listening on the phone. Right now, the synchronization only appears to be one-directional. I can ask my Google Home to "resume playing 'This American Life'" and it picks up where my phone left off, but the progress doesn't appear to be synching back to my phone. What other features does Google Podcasts have?