After years and years of waiting, Google finally launched an official podcast app on June 19. Android's long been in need of a first-party solution for downloading and listening to podcasts, and now that that solution is here and we've had time to really dig deep into it, it's time to determine whether or not it was worth the wait. Prior to the launch of Google Podcasts, Shifty Jelly's Pocket Casts has long been considered to be the go-to podcast app for Android. Is that sentiment changing now that Google's app has arrived, or does Pocket Casts still reign supreme as the home for podcasts on Android? Without further ado, this is Google Podcasts vs. Pocket Casts! What Google Podcasts does best

If you're a fan of Google's new design language for its first-party apps, you're going to feel right at home with Google Podcasts. The Product Sans font is on full display along with plenty of white and the colorful Google logo at the top. The UI is also really easy to understand with search and menu buttons at the top and a playback bar at the bottom. The integration with Google Assistant/Home is incredibly useful. As nice as the Google Podcasts Android app looks, however, the real star of the show lies with its direct integration with the Google Assistant. Whether you're on your phone or talking to Google Home, you can ask the Assistant to play a podcast and it'll automatically pick the latest episode of the show you ask for or pick up where you left off. Once you stop listening, you can hop back into the Google Podcasts app and resume where you left off on your Google Home. This syncing between Google Podcasts and Google Home works like a charm, and the best part is that no set up in required in order to get it to work. Also, Google Podcasts has a handy feature that allows you to quickly donate to shows you love right from the app. If a show supports it, just tap the blue Donate button and you'll be able to start funding it right away! What Pocket Casts does even better