Get in on these great deals for the next two weeks.
Google Play is launching its first-ever storewide sale for the summer, with wide-reaching discounts on all kinds of items for the next two weeks. The deals are broken into two categories: apps, games, books and music deals running through July 6, and deals on movies and TV shows running through July 13.
Here's how the deals break down for apps, games, books and music from June 29 to July 6:
- Apps: 50% off 1 year subscriptions in apps like the New York Times, Runtastic, Memrise, TuneIn and more
- Games: "Flash deals" with limited-time in-app purchase discounts, and premium games discounted up to 80%
- Books: Discounts on dozens of top books, ranging from 50-80% off
- Music: Up to 4 months free on a Google Play Music subscription
And for the longer-running deals on movies and TV, from June 29 to July 13 (Google says these will vary by market):
- Movies: Get a $0.99 movie rental using this code
- TV shows: Up to 50% off new releases
Those are some pretty great deals, and you don't have to do anything special to get them other than click the links above to the specific sale pages. If previous sales are any indication, there will be more deals added over the coming days as well. With wide-reaching discounts, you're likely to find something that will stand out to you.
See anything else great on the Google Play Store in this sale? Let us know in the comments!
Reader comments
Google Play launches summer sale with discounted app subscriptions, $0.99 movie rentals and more