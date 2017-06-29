Get in on these great deals for the next two weeks.

Google Play is launching its first-ever storewide sale for the summer, with wide-reaching discounts on all kinds of items for the next two weeks. The deals are broken into two categories: apps, games, books and music deals running through July 6, and deals on movies and TV shows running through July 13.

Here's how the deals break down for apps, games, books and music from June 29 to July 6:

And for the longer-running deals on movies and TV, from June 29 to July 13 (Google says these will vary by market):

Those are some pretty great deals, and you don't have to do anything special to get them other than click the links above to the specific sale pages. If previous sales are any indication, there will be more deals added over the coming days as well. With wide-reaching discounts, you're likely to find something that will stand out to you.

See anything else great on the Google Play Store in this sale? Let us know in the comments!