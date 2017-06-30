What's in an app update?

It's an honest question sometimes, and before installing something that might bring features you don't want, you'd like to see them listed in the changelog. Well, now instead of having to click away from the Updates page in Google Play Store, you can check changelogs just by tapping an arrow next to the updating app's name to see them.

This comes with the update to Google Play Store 8.0, which is slowly rolling out to users as we speak. This change is welcome, as we've all often wondered what's actually in the updates we're installing. Having to jump through hoops to see the changelog — assuming it's not the standard "We're always improving our app" changelog so many apps use instead of telling us what they're actually changing — is a hassle this new Play Store kisses goodbye.

Now if only Google would make informative changelogs a requirement...