More than 19 billion new apps were installed from Google Play in Q4 2017.
Apps are an essential component of any smartphone, and while this is an area that iOS was previously king of, that's definitely no longer the case. The Google Play Store has grown and matured a lot over the past couple years, and Q4 of 2017 was its best quarter yet.
According to App Annie, the Play Store saw 19 billion new app downloads (not including updates or re-installs) during last year's final quarter. Compared to the Apple App Store, that's a lead of 145%. The App Store still saw more dollars spent at $11.5 billion (two times more than the Play Store), but those 19 billion installs officially make Q4 2017 Google's best quarter to date.
Emerging markets played a big role in this number, with countries like Brazil, India, and Indonesia allowing the Play Store to see a year-over-year growth of 10% for these areas. To help put things into perspective, Google Play downloads in India alone were more than app downloads in the U.S. across Google Play and the App Store combined.
The most popular apps on Google Play during Q4 of 2017 include those in the Finance, Games, and Personalization categories, and as we continue throughout Q1 2018, App Annie predicts that Finance-related apps will continue to see strong performance.
If you helped contribute to Google Play's last quarter, what apps did you download?
Incoming argument about which one makes more money
Its in the second paragraph. Reading and comprehension are hard!
We Android guys are frugal.
I saw that, still not going to stop people from arguing
I believe it's because mobile games usually cost more money than regular apps, and more kids use Apple, therefore more money from games sales from Apple than Google.
This means absolutely nothing. Well it means there are alot of cheap Android phones around. It's been well known for years, Apple heads spend way more on apps. Give me the revenue any day.
That's because in the Android ecosystem the apps are actually useful and can make your device better. On iOS, all you get is a container app without any ability to make your actual device better.
Well, I helped them along... I had to buy a new phone at the end of the year, and since there aren't going to be any Windows Phones, I had to make a choice, and that choice was a Pixel 2. It helped that Verizon had a terrific deal going on with the Pixel 2! Then you have to outfit it with all new apps ... and I put 40 of 'em on there, with several being launchers and icon packs to try out. I still haven't experimented very much yet, as I'm still feeling my way around Android-World, but I'm going to jump in there shortly and give it a go!