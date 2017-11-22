In honor of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the Google Play Store is running deals on apps, games, movies, and plenty more.

As you'd expect for this time of year, there's no shortage of deals to be found for the likes of smartphones, TVs, tablets, smartwatches, etc. The savings here are great, but these days, hardware is only as good as the software that's on it. Google recently announced a heap of discounts that are now available on the Play Store, and there's something here for just about everyone.

For apps and games, Google is slashing the prices on hundreds of applications throughout the entire Play Store – including a 50-percent discount on Colorfy's monthly subscription. You'll also be able to find savings up to 80-percent for the likes of Call of Duty: Black Ops Zombies, LEGO Ninjago: Shadow of Ronin, LEGO Jurassic World, and many others. Plus, if you're a Gardenscapes or Homescapes player, you'll have access to discounts on in-game items, power-ups, and even unlimited lives. These savings begin now, and they'll last through November 27.

Movie rental and comic book savings will only be available on November 25.

Music is an essential whether you're trying to relax or party with friends, and to help give your jams a nice boost, you'll be able to get four months of Google Play Music for free. Just like the apps and games, this deal is available now through November 27.

If you'd rather sit back and watch something, Google is offering 50-percent off any one movie and 25-percent off a television series that you buy. Along with this, you can also rent any single movie of your choosing for 99 cents. The deal for buying a movie or TV series goes into effect November 23, and the rental promotion will be available on November 25 only.

Lastly, if reading is more your thing, you'll be able to get a $5 credit towards any book you purchase that costs $5 or more. Many of the hottest titles will be discounted from their regular price, and comics revolving around some of your favorite superheroes will be available for just $5 or less. Savings on comics will only be available on November 25, but the book deals will be available from November 23 through the 27th.

If you want to browse through everything that's on sale, check out Google's Holiday Hub.