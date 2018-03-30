Steven Speilberg's Ready Player One is officially in theaters, and in celebration of its highly-anticipated release, Google Play is running discounts on a number of audiobooks, e-books, and movies that should help to itch your 80s nostalgia craze.

When it comes to e-books and audiobooks, Google Play is running deals on titles like Starship Troopers, Ender's Game, A Clockwork Orange, and many others. You can browse through the entire collection of sales here.

As for movies and TV shows, there's even more to check out. Google's discounted titles start at just $4.99, and they include Back to the Future, Jurassic Park, Alien, The Shining, etc. There are far too many movies to list here, so you can check out the entire sale on Google Play.

These savings are available now, and after you pick up a movie/book or two, be sure to drop a comment down below and let us know what you got!

See at Google Play