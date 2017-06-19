Whether you love Danish pop or Nickelback (why?), the New Release Radio plays all the popular hits.
I made a very, very big mistake while shuffling through the Samsung-exclusive radio station on Google Play Music. I forgot that there are a limited number of skips for those of us without monthly subscriptions — and then my last skip landed me on a Nickelback song.
Anyway, if you haven't already heard from the Android subreddit, there is a Play Music radio station called New Release Radio curated especially for Galaxy S8 and S8+ users. (Except that it's not because there is apparently a run-around to get it permanently added to your Play Music account.)
The radio station was actually announced back in April, by way of the official Google blog:
…with the launch of the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8+, Google Play Music will be the default music player and music service on new Samsung phones and tablets globally. We're also collaborating with Samsung to create special features in Google Play Music just for Samsung customers.
The radio station is curated specifically for broadcasting mainstream music releases from around the world. If you're into the latest pop music, like Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, or I guess Nickelback, it'll keep you privy to what's new from them and any other related artists. You'll also get a couple of hits from overseas; I myself encountered Danish pop. If you're more into the niche genres of music, however, or perhaps you simply abhor popular culture, New Releases Radio might not be something you'll have on repeat.
Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+
Main
- Galaxy S8 and S8+ review!
- Galaxy S8 and S8+ specs
- Everything you need to know about the Galaxy S8’s cameras
- Get to know Samsung Bixby
- Join our Galaxy S8 forums
About
The Galaxy S8, and its larger sibling the S8+, are Samsung's top-end devices for 2017 meant to appeal to the general consumer and power user alike. The two phones are only differentiated by screen and battery size: 5.8 inches and 3000mAh, and 6.2 inches and 3500mAh.
The displays have a new 18.5:9 aspect ratio with a QHD+ resolution, meaning they're extra tall and narrow. Samsung moved to on-screen buttons and reduced bezel size dramatically in order to fit as much screen into the body as possible. That moved the fingerprint sensor to the back of the phones, where it sits somewhat-awkwardly next to the camera lens. Iris scanning makes its return in a new-and-improved version from the Note 7.
Though the batteries haven't increased in size from the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge, the hope is that the improved efficiency of the new 10 nm processor inside will provide some help. The processor is backed up by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Waterproofing and wireless charging are still here as well, plus a new USB-C port on the bottom. The rear camera is unchanged in terms of its 12MP sensor and f/1.7 lens, but has improved processing thanks to a new ISP and software.
Specs
|Width
|Height
|Thickness
|5.86 in
148.9 mm
|2.68 in
68.1 mm
|0.31 in
8 mm
|5.47 oz
155g grams
- Display:
- 5.8-inch AMOLED display
- 2960x1440 resolution
- 18.5:9 aspect ratio
- Dual-curve infinity display
- Cameras:
- 12MP ƒ/1.7 rear camera
- Dual-pixel phase detection autofocus
- 1.4-micron pixels
- 8MP ƒ/1.7 front camera
- Battery:
- 3000 mAh battery
- Non-removable
- USB-C fast Charging
- Qi + PMA wireless charging
- Chips:
- Snapdragon 835 processor
- Samsung Exynos 8896 processor
(varies by region)
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- microSD card slot
- Android 7.0 Nougat
- GS8+
- Samsung Galaxy S8+
- 6.2-inch AMOLED display
- 3500mAh battery
- 6.28 in x 2.89 in x 0.32 in
159.5mm x 73.4mm x 8.1mm
- 6.10 oz / 73g
Reader comments
Google Play Music's exclusive station for the Galaxy S8 is a Top 40-lover's dream
"People who listen to pop music are stupid" comments incoming.
That's not right that the S8 gets an exclusive station.. Google is kicking us Pixel owners in the nuts right now.
Re-read the article. You can have it if you want it.
"(Except that it's not because there is apparently a run-around to get it permanently added to your Play Music account.)"
Yeah totally, what with the free unlimited full-size photo and video backup.
I'm sure money was involved. Google doesn't do things for free. Plus they want to grow the subscriber base, so why not throw a bone to the owners of a flagship handset that is more popular than the Pixel.