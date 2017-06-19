Whether you love Danish pop or Nickelback (why?), the New Release Radio plays all the popular hits.

I made a very, very big mistake while shuffling through the Samsung-exclusive radio station on Google Play Music. I forgot that there are a limited number of skips for those of us without monthly subscriptions — and then my last skip landed me on a Nickelback song.

Anyway, if you haven't already heard from the Android subreddit, there is a Play Music radio station called New Release Radio curated especially for Galaxy S8 and S8+ users. (Except that it's not because there is apparently a run-around to get it permanently added to your Play Music account.)

The radio station was actually announced back in April, by way of the official Google blog:

…with the launch of the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8+, Google Play Music will be the default music player and music service on new Samsung phones and tablets globally. We're also collaborating with Samsung to create special features in Google Play Music just for Samsung customers.

The radio station is curated specifically for broadcasting mainstream music releases from around the world. If you're into the latest pop music, like Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, or I guess Nickelback, it'll keep you privy to what's new from them and any other related artists. You'll also get a couple of hits from overseas; I myself encountered Danish pop. If you're more into the niche genres of music, however, or perhaps you simply abhor popular culture, New Releases Radio might not be something you'll have on repeat.