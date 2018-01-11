There is more music than you can imagine right at your fingertips.

While there are many apps that stream music, and stream it well, Google Play Music is Google's music service, and as such is an app that comes on millions and millions of devices. While the app has gotten clunkier in recent years, the app is still undoubtedly one of the most useful on the Android scene, and with generous benefits to both paid and free users, it's an app worth getting to know.

Getting started

Google Play Music is a streaming service that allows users to stream up to 50,000 of their own songs for free across most platforms, in addition to allowing free users to listen to curated stations and paid users to stream up to 40 million songs in their streaming library. It's an app with a lot of functions, so finding your way around can be a bit of a task. Here's how to get what your want out of Google Play Music:

The best deal in music — and video

There's a lot of music services out there that want your money and your music habits. Unfortunately for most of them, Google's got a secret weapon in their music subscription: YouTube Red. That's right, the best feature of Google Play Music's subscriptions isn't even in the Play Music app: it's getting rid of commercials in YouTube.

Putting your music into Google Play Music

Whether you're a free user just looking to get your music into the cloud to stream or you just want to get the music you purchased in Google Play Music out of an encrypted cloud and into your hard drive, there's a few tricks to getting music in and out of Google Play Music's online locker. Here's what you need to know before you burn a device authorization downloading or uploading music.

Google Play Music needs a change...

No service is perfect, but if anyone tries to tell you Google Play Music, give them a firm smack on the arm, because they're either lying or delusional. Google Play Music has more than a few flaws that need fixing, from a skewed device policy to an outdated and clunky UI. Before you become chained to Google Play Music and flaws, see what they are and how those flaws could impact your use.

...And change is on the horizon

Even with Google currently offering three subscriptions in one with Google Play Music, YouTube Red, and YouTube Music, there's been speak of yet another streaming service based on YouTube. Rumor has it that with how scattered Google's current music offerings are, this new service would wrap everything together into one encompassing offering rather than piecemealing it. We're not sure what's on the horizon, but we can only hope that whatever comes, Google's music services only improve in value and experience.

