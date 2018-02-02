Which music service is right for you?
Music subscriptions can help set the tone for your life, as the music you listen to day in and day out can help keep your energy up, your mood stable and bright, and your fingers tapping out a rhythm. As someone who never, ever leaves home without headphones, I've taken a deep look at Google Play Music and Spotify so as to help you figure out which service is more deserving of you and your jam sessions.
Here are the perks and pitfalls for Spotify and Google Play Music, by category.
Look and Layout
- Spotify's dark theme beats Play Music's retina-searing white. Spotify's dark theme gives the app a cleaner, crisper look, and makes the app far easier on the eyes during late night jam sessions or nightly drives.
- The tabs at the bottom of the Spotify app make it easier to jump between sections of the app than Google Play Music.
- Google Play Music's playback screen features zoomed in album art, which looks awkward and obscures some of the playback controls for albums with busier artwork. Spotify's playback screen shrinks the artwork a bit, but slivers of other album art give hints at the next and previous songs.
- Play Music's Now Playing Queue is standard and straightforward, and you can see ahead several songs on radio stations, and you can swipe away songs you don't like. Spotify doesn't show you what's coming up on a radio station outside that sliver of album art we just mentioned, and the only way to get them out of the radio station is to Thumbs Down them.
Sound Quality and Device Limitations
- Spotify offers audio streaming qualities up to 320 kbps when Spotify Premium users set their quality up to "Extreme quality", and audio quality up to 256 kbps while playing on Chromecast. Google Play Music offers audio streaming qualities up to 320kbps on both the streaming library and uploaded music, though the quality of uploaded music is dependent on the quality of tracks uploaded.
- Google Play Music offers to option to stream at a lower quality while on mobile data to conserve data; Spotify has the same audio setting for streaming on both Wi-Fi and data. Google Play Music also features a Stream only on Wi-Fi to help further preserve your precious mobile data.
- Spotify lets you stream Spotify on as many devices as you like but you can only download music for offline playback on three devices, and only up to 3,333 songs. Meanwhile, Google Play Music has a 10-device limit and a four-device de-authorization limit per year.
- Google Play Music has an app for Android TV, both Play Music and Spotify have apps for Android Wear, and both support Google Cast. Spotify uses Spotify Connect to connect to a wider variety of speakers and devices than just Google Cast, including Sonos and car systems.
Library and Features
- Both Google Play Music and Spotify have over 30 million songs available to their users to stream. Google Play Music offers links to music videos for millions of songs on YouTube. Spotify offers a handful of Spotify Original Video Series, which highlight local music, exclusive performances, and more. Both services have also expanded their podcast offerings in recent years, and Spotify can even help you find upcoming concerts in your area.
- Spotify only lets you rate music while listening to radio stations, not when listening to playlists or albums, so you cannot rate your library. Google Play Music lets you thumbs up and down music in every playlist, radio station, or in your library. Both services keep an automatic playlist of 'Thumbs Up' songs.
- Spotify doesn't let you upload your own music library, but you can 10,000 songs from the streaming catalog to Your Library. Google Play Music lets you upload 50,000 songs to your Play Music library and stream them wherever for free, and you can add as many subscription songs to your library. If you are a paid subscriber, Google Play Music lets you mix and match uploaded content and subscription songs.
- Spotify's automatic stations and suggested songs seem to be slightly more accurate in their predictions than Google Play Music's. Spotify also offers up Discover Weekly playlists to help you keep your music fresh.
Playlists and Sharing
- Google Play Music's playlists are private by default; Spotify's playlists are public by default. Spotify also offers collaborative playlists, letting multiple users contribute to a playlist.
- Every song you add to a playlist in Spotify, everyone can hear. Google Play Music only shares subscription songs in public playlists, not uploaded songs.
- Spotify doesn't allow users on Android (or web) to reorder songs within a playlist without deleting them and re-adding them in the order desired. Spotify doesn't even allow web users to rename playlists, either. Google Play Music allows you to edit, reorder, and rename playlists on all platforms.
- Playlist sharing on Spotify lets users listen to the playlist directly on some websites and social media platforms like Twitter and Reddit. Google Play Music's playlist sharing is just a normal hyperlink.
- If you have friends on Spotify that you follow, you can see what they're listening to and what playlists they're building. If you want to listen to something on the down-low, you can start a Private Session and what you're listening to won't be shared.
Plans and Pricing
- Spotify Premium for Family and Google Play Music family plan are both $14.99 a month and give up to 6 users their own premium subscription account. You can't change addresses on a Spotify Premium for Family Plan; if you move, you have either go to individual plans or delete your accounts and start over.
- Google Play Music's family plan does not require everyone to live under the same roof, which Spotify Premium for Family not only requires, but enforces.
- Google Play Music comes with YouTube Red in the United States, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea, eliminating ads on YouTube and allowing you to save YouTube videos for offline playback.
- Spotify offers a student discount (and Hulu access) for college kids for $5 a month; Google Play Music does not offer any student discounting.
Where Spotify is better
Spotify is for shufflers and sharers that don't buy music and just want Spotify to serve up what's popular or stations based on their genres and artists of choice. It's great for users who just want a bit of music to fill their lives and tech fiends that switch devices too frequently for Google Play Music's device limit policy. The app's dark theme and easy layout are easier for casual listeners to browse. It's also good for students who need a cheap solo plan.
Where Google Play Music is better
Google Play Music is good for families, users with well-established music libraries, and those with particular playlist tastes that they can satisfy between purchased, subscription, and uploaded music. Google Play Music's family plan doesn't have nearly the strings that Spotify's does, and is a better bargain.
Even if your family isn't big on Google Play Music, everyone can ditch the ads on YouTube, which is almost worth the subscription price by itself.
What's your choice?
Which streaming service do you prefer?
More: Spotify Free vs. Spotify Premium vs. Spotify Premium for Family
Jango, which is free, is the app I most often use on my phone.
Right now, at home on my Win 7 PC, I'm streaming Pandora using Chrome with the AdBlock extension.
Mine was groove / zune pass until it was scrapped now use Google after trying the other's.
For the money, Amazon Music rocks. Especially if you are a Prime member.
Yep, for the money ($7.99) it's a great choice for Prime Members. Their selection of songs seems solid, too.
My money goes to Napster, though. I want a service that streams at a low bitrate (64kbps) so I an use it for more than an hour a day off WiFi. I miss Pandora's awesome radio intelligence (another 64kbps app) but their library was sooooo limited.
Spotify would be awesome at 64kbps... But they'd probably loose money because they'd pay more royalties if people could actually used the service.
How limited is your data plan?
But youtube Red.
This.
YouTube Red is in there. And YouTube Red is a huge benefit.
Spotify Premium and TuneIn Radio for me.
I use Amazon Music.
Spotify Premium is the way for me. I love the fact that I can play music on as many phones as I want, and my computer, and also the selection of course. And the student discount with Hulu is the cherry on top for me.
I recently switched from Google Play Music to Spotify because I have several Amazon Echo devices(and some Google Home devices) and Spotify works on both. That said, if either Google Play Music or Amazon Music Unlimited worked on both, I would probably switch. I've found Spotify to have some glaring spots in their library. Thankfully, I can use Plex to fill in gaps with the Echo devices.
This is the biggest thing for spotify.... It's platform agnostic. I have many alexas and google homes..
i currently subscribe to BOTH google play and amazon premium. But I was looking to switch to Spotify and just have one family plan.
But Youtube Red is nice to have
I've had Google Play Music (with free YouTube Red) since it came out in beta. I'm grandfathered in to $7.99 rate. I recently tried spotify which I used maybe 3 or 4 times at most. I didn't like the layout on any device. To my next issue... I cancelled the 3 month promo i had with Spotify and it kept reactivating itself and was telling me my next bill date. It took 4 calls to customer support and blocking the subscription on paypal to actually stop it. Spotify customer service is great too. top notch. I'm having a billing issue with my account auto restarting. Their response, please turn off your phone, remove the sim card and any memory card, wait 5 minutes and restart it. huh?? Anyways.. Google Play Music for the win!
Question guys, for either of these services, is it possible to have playlists/music searches/history that are separate from other family members?
E.g. Person A having a music list but not wanting Person B to either see these or having search suggestions. This is apparent as I may not want say a younger family member to have "suggestions" for metal bands and their scary album art. Would love to have them separate.
Hi Ryde04.
I pay the $14.99 for the Spotify family account. You get up to 5 members and you each get your own Spotify account. The primary member controls what Spotify account are on their plan. They just give you their username if I remember correctly.
When using Google play music, each family member has his/her own account.
Correct. If you use Google Family Link however, it is kind of weird. If a child has an Android Device, they do have their own music collection and with parental controls on. If they try to play music from Google Play Music, it comes from the parent account.
On family plans everyone gets their own account and login... You might have to lie about their age to get them the Spotify account, but they can each have a separate account with separate histories and suggestions.
They all have the same $14.99 family plan... Amazon offers up to 6 people
I think Gplay and Spotify are 5 people.
Family plan is basically individual plans with a common payment, and some sharing allowed but personalization kept separate.
Amazon Music and Trucker's FM
I would use Google Play if they did not have the stupid restriction on the number of devices and the limitation on removing devices. I get it that they want to control the use of the subscriptions, but I use a few different computers and tablets and like to change phones frequently, so the restrictions make it unusable for me. Spotify does not have those restrictions.
I actually just emailed support about this issue with Google Play Music again this morning. I don't understand why the restriction exist when you can only listen to it on one device at a time, otherwise you get booted off because your subscription is being used on another device. If they would just clear the 4 device removals a year and I would be happy.
I've been using Spotify for almost 10 years since it launched here in the Nordic Europe. I tried Google play music when I got 3 months free when I bought my Pixel. Came back to Spotify for the automated playlists and because it's easier for me to use.
GPM for me, 1) for YT Red included and 2) because there are apps (at least one) that let you listen to GPM songs in any music app on your phone you want to. Have yet to find anything like that for Spotify outside of the hassle of recording the stream. Unless something like this gets released for Spotify, or the GPM one stops working, GPM it'll be.
What app is that?
It's called Music Mate.
I use both.. The only advantage Spotify has is it gets new music right away.. Spotifys UI and UX is just terrible.. "offline mode" is 3 clicks away deep in the settings.. And it still shows songs not on your phone.. And Spotify won't play local mp3s.. Come on son... To start an album over you actually have to reopen the album.. I know the reviewer hates the big album art in Google play.. But when your phones on your dashboard and you're trying to quickly fines a recently played album Google play is much safer. I used both on premium accounts.. Google play definitely has the better music player.. But that's it..
I made a post about this on the forum. I tried and liked both but I went with GPM for three reasons:
1- I prefer the UI
2- I prefer to have only one music player and I can upload my own music to it
3- This is what sealed the deal, they pay artists more than Spotify
I prefer Google play music family plan. I like the ad free YouTube red and YouTube music that comes with it.
I've used Groove, Spotify, Amazon Music Unlimited and Google Play Music. All offered something I liked but when I migrated from Echo to Google Home, I decided it was much easier to just use Google Play Music. It helped that it has a decent famjly plan and YouTube Red come with it. Plus I can still upload my own music for albums not available (like XTC's last two studio albums.) I do think the interface needs an overhaul...
There is actually an inaccuracy in this article when it comes to the Spotify library. "Spotify doesn't let you upload your own music library, but you can add as many songs from the streaming catalog to your library as you'd like." This is not true by Spotify's own admission (see: https://twitter.com/Brock_Star666/status/952960482234781697) they enforce a hard limit of 10k songs in your library. That's the primary reason I use Play Music instead.
I had not seen that while I was digging around in their support. Thanks, I'll add it.
Been with Spotify Premium for several years and am very happy. My musical tastes are in metal and prog, and there have been very few albums that I haven't found. It works for me...
Used to have Google Play music but just never got accustomed to it. I've been using Spotify Premium with a student discount so at $5 it's pretty good!
PSA: Substratum + Andromeda + Swift Black for dark theme on Google Play Music.
I know... but it's such a pain.
Why isn't there a comparison to Slacker Radio Premium? It seems to be pretty good also.
I used to be a big Slacker listener and found it much better than Pandora. However, I prefer to listen to albums in their entirety, so once Spotify hit I moved over there.
You can now listen to full albums on Slacker Radio Premium and it's just as awesome as Spotify! I am a Big Spotify fan but the Slacker app just seems better! They really need to put it in a review as well and not sleep on it.
YT Red ftw
Youtube without ads is primarily what keeps me on Google Play music, but the app drives me nuts. Really hoping the upcoming combined service provides a better experience.
Google play music because you get YouTube red with it too. Double benefits ;)
Amazon Unlimited.. if you're a prime member. Great pairing with Echo devices.
Getting YouTube Red and videos with Google Play Music makes it a better deal for me, plus I'm still only paying $7.99/month.
Google Play is better. The main product of these two services are the songs. That's what matters. However with GPM, you get YouTube Red. There it becomes a no brainer that Google wins.
Google Play because I can upload my personal music files. Amazon allows this too but I like Google Play's interface more than Amazon music (although playing music through Echo devices is awesome).
I have Google Play. One complaint is the navigation. Depending on what you are currently doing on the Android app, getting back to Google Play's Home Screen can require several swipes and/or clicks of the back button. Why can't there be a dedicated Home button?
Amazon Music family plan... 😀 App is awesome too...
I've been using Spotify for about 2 years now. Not just because of fact that it has the biggest database when it comes to music compared to Google Play but if you're someone who listens to music all day long you will need just the right recommendation of songs and playlist to pimp up your mood anytime and Spotify has been doing that job for me for long. And yea, it's free. Btw while writing this comment I am listening to Painting Greys by Emmit Fenn on Spotify ofcourse ;) But anyways I really liked the comparison Wagoner. Good job done.
google play with youtube red. only issue i have with google play is that if you select an artist to randomly play their songs, it plays the same 15 or so songs over and over. they could have 200 songs, but only the same 15-20 play in a loop.
With my family of 4 living at the different addresses, Google Play Music is the ONLY choice. Spotify would charge us for two individual and one family subscriptions. No thanks.
And GPM includes YouTube Red for free, which gives us all ad-free videos and a large library of live concerts. That's worth a lot.
I just have to point out that my Google Play Music App doesn't have a white theme like the one shown. I honestly don't know why my Google Play Music app is different, but it is a black background. I can't even find an option to make it white. This is not something that recently changed either, as long as i have been using the app (years) it has had a dark theme. Maybe it's just because I have a black phone and that one is white? Google has been known to do stuff like that.
I started out on Google Play Music, but switched to Spotify for its crossfading feature. However, I don't care for all of the "tribute to..." versions of songs that Spotify likes to serve up. If and when YouTube Red arrives in Canada, I'll very likely move back to Play Music.
Mostly on spotify because they have folders for all my playlists where google play just has them in scrollable list. As an example, I prefer not to have to scroll over my Christmas playlist every day I used to be on google play because I could upload my itunes library to it, but the 70 plus playlists I now have on google play make it impossible to find a playlist
Unfortunately because of the styles of music I like! Neither have a large enough catalogue to cater for my tastes..So I torrent and use a YouTube downloader to get my fix
The choice is easy. Google Play Music has offline play on Android Wear. Spotify has not. Nuff' said. Wonder why this is not mentioned in the article?