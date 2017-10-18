The new design is part of the v8.1 update, and it looks pretty incredible.
Android TV tends to get placed on the backburner for not only third-party app developers but Google's own applications as well. The YouTube Android TV app finally got an update earlier this summer after radio silence for over a year, and following that, Google Play Music is now receiving a complete overhaul with a brand-new UI.
Android Police initially spotted the changes, and although the core functionality of Google Play Music on Android TV remains mostly unchanged, the updated interface looks much more modern and a lot cleaner.
The new look comes as part of the v8.1 update for Play Music, and upon opening it for the first time, you'll see that Google has ditched the grey background in favor of one that's pretty much pitch black. The bright orange navigation panel has been replaced with a white one, a new search button makes it easier to find your favorite tunes, and the available navigation options have been greatly simplified.
Google also updated the now playing and playlists screens, and while the changes do strip away some of the Material Design elements that were previously available, the end result is one that looks tremendously better than the same basic interface we've had for around three years at this point.
There are a lot of other smaller changes here and there throughout the app, and although you won't find any new features or functions, this fresh coat of paint is one that we're really happy to see.
The update should be rolling out now to the Google Play Store, but if want to get the new look on your Android TV device right now, you can download the APK here.
Reader comments
Looks good, but the new UI appears to prevent the backdrop (Art, Featured Photos, Earth & Space etc) from appearing. Also the sidebar icons on the left don't seem to align correctly with the content on the right hand side, which is weird. Maybe it's Sony's implementation that is borked.
Are you BLEEPING kidding me? Android TV gets the major overhaul? What about the overhaul for the laggy buggy Android App? No need to show album art in playlist (especially four random album covers). I have over 200 curated playlists and scrolling through them is a pain on my phone in the car because of the artwork. It also takes more time to load. I understand YouTube, GPM and YouTube Music are getting rolled into one application. I sure hope it is WAY more streamlined.
I agree....love the subscription service but the app leaves a lot to be desired ....too many menus...too much going on ...even search is kind of a mess and that's a huge surprise coming from Google....and ... it's also buggy...you are right about that too. Still haven't cancelled though so I guess I only have myself to blame
Yeah, but this is the FIRST update that GPM has gotten on Android TV. I've been using Android TV since the Nexus Player came out, and the lack of attention to this app (which I use every day when I'm home) has been so frustrating.
Looks great. But when is the YouTube TV coming to Android TV?
I won't be able to check this out till I get home on Friday night. Does it support podcasts finally?