The new design is part of the v8.1 update, and it looks pretty incredible.

Android TV tends to get placed on the backburner for not only third-party app developers but Google's own applications as well. The YouTube Android TV app finally got an update earlier this summer after radio silence for over a year, and following that, Google Play Music is now receiving a complete overhaul with a brand-new UI.

Android Police initially spotted the changes, and although the core functionality of Google Play Music on Android TV remains mostly unchanged, the updated interface looks much more modern and a lot cleaner.

The new look comes as part of the v8.1 update for Play Music, and upon opening it for the first time, you'll see that Google has ditched the grey background in favor of one that's pretty much pitch black. The bright orange navigation panel has been replaced with a white one, a new search button makes it easier to find your favorite tunes, and the available navigation options have been greatly simplified.

Google also updated the now playing and playlists screens, and while the changes do strip away some of the Material Design elements that were previously available, the end result is one that looks tremendously better than the same basic interface we've had for around three years at this point.

There are a lot of other smaller changes here and there throughout the app, and although you won't find any new features or functions, this fresh coat of paint is one that we're really happy to see.

The update should be rolling out now to the Google Play Store, but if want to get the new look on your Android TV device right now, you can download the APK here.

NVIDIA Shield TV vs. Amazon Fire TV vs. Roku Ultra vs. Apple TV: Which 4K streaming box should you buy?