Vizio TV owners will now have another option to watch their purchased content.

Google has announced its Movies and TV application is now available to Vizio TV owners.

Vizio previously used Google Cast as the only smarts for its TVs, but the company rolled out an actual interface for the TVs earlier this month following customer feedback. The company was also fined $2.2 million by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission for improperly collecting customer data and selling that data to data brokers.

Google Play Movies and TV is also available for Samsung's smart TVs, LG's WebOS TVs, Roku and of course, Android TV and Chromecast. Play Movies and TV also integrates with Disney Movies Anywhere, and most recent Disney releases come with a code for a digital version of the movie that can be added to a Play Movies and TV library.

Learn more about Google Play Movies and TV