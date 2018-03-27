Google Play Movies & TV has long been Google's answer to Apple's iTunes for renting/selling movies and TV shows, but today it's being taken a step further and being transformed into a service that helps you find the perfect content to watch no matter what platform it's on.

Upon opening the updated Play Movies & TV app, you'll see a new section at the top asking "What are you in the mood for?". You can then select different categories to help you narrow down what you're looking for, such as Comedy, Action, Recent, Classic, Highly Rated, etc. As you select these filters, suggested titles will change in real-time based on what you've chosen.

Once you find something you'd like to watch, tapping on it will take you to a page to learn more about said show. However, instead of just giving you the option to buy or rent it with Google Play, you'll now have options for watching it on other streaming services that have it. For example, if you choose Silicon Valley, you'll see an option for watching it on HBO GO and HBO NOW.

Google says its currently partnered with two dozen streaming services and TV Everywhere apps, including Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, ABC, HGTV, Showtime, CBS, and many others.

You'll also find thumbs up and thumbs down buttons when looking at a certain title that'll help Google better determine what shows/movies it thinks you'll like best, and there's a new Watchlist tab that makes it easier than ever to find titles you've been saving to watch at a later date. When something is added to your Watchlist, you'll get notifications of price drops, if it's added to a streaming service, and when it becomes available to rent/buy directly through Google Play.

The new Google Play Movies & TV app is rolling out to Android phones and tablets in the United States over the coming days. What's your take on the new look and features?

Download: Google Play Movies & TV (free)