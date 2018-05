Google today announced that its Play Movies & TV channel on Roku is getting a whole new look.

The broad strokes?

You're going to have a simpler navigation. It's not quite in line with what you get with, say, Android TV, but it's not bad at all.

There's also a dedicated TV page. Just TV shows, and nothing else.

There's also better genes browsing, with deeper recommendations for all the various categories.

Plus, it just looks better. (And seems faster.)

Add the Google Play Movies & TV channel on Roku