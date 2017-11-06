Users in the UK can finally purchase 4K content from Google Play.

Google brought 4K UHD content to its Play Movies service for the U.S. and Canada last year, but it hasn't expanded that content much further until now. Starting today, users in the United Kingdom can finally join in on the 4K revolution and purchase movies in ultra-high definition (though at a premium over 1080p, of course).

In Google's support page, HDR is mentioned a number of times for U.S. users, but it's important to note that that's not coming to the UK (at least, not yet). To watch UHD content, users will need a Chromecast Ultra or "some models of Android TV," as well as a 15 Mbps download speed. Of course, you can also view your content on your computer through the Purchased section on YouTube — and any UHD content can be played back at lower resolutions, as well.

Of course, the biggest problem with 4K content is that most people still don't have a way of viewing it, with 1080p TVs still commonplace in most households, and most computer monitors and smartphone displays topping off at QHD. Luckily, Black Friday is right around the corner, and TVs are always some of the most heavily discounted items — so why not keep an eye on the deals?

