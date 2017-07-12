Chromecast Ultra just got a color boost.

Did you wonder why you spent more on that Chromecast Ultra almost a year ago? It wasn't just for the 4K resolution support but the promise of greater things to come.

Well, today, that greater thing is HDR support. According to Google, 4K content that is also encoded with HDR (high dynamic range) will automatically begin playing on TVs that support both standards — as long as you're in the U.S. or Canada. Google says of the update:

With HDR, users can now buy and watch movies, like Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, with better contrast, greater brightness levels and sharper images than HD. We're launching HDR for Chromecast Ultra users (when connected to an HDR capable display), with many of our major studio partners including Sony and Warner Bros.

While all the pieces have to line up for HDR content to play — you need the right TV, the right Chromecast, the right movie and to live in the right country — this is just the beginning of more vivid, lifelike content over Chromecast.

