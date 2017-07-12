Chromecast Ultra just got a color boost.
Did you wonder why you spent more on that Chromecast Ultra almost a year ago? It wasn't just for the 4K resolution support but the promise of greater things to come.
Well, today, that greater thing is HDR support. According to Google, 4K content that is also encoded with HDR (high dynamic range) will automatically begin playing on TVs that support both standards — as long as you're in the U.S. or Canada. Google says of the update:
With HDR, users can now buy and watch movies, like Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, with better contrast, greater brightness levels and sharper images than HD. We're launching HDR for Chromecast Ultra users (when connected to an HDR capable display), with many of our major studio partners including Sony and Warner Bros.
While all the pieces have to line up for HDR content to play — you need the right TV, the right Chromecast, the right movie and to live in the right country — this is just the beginning of more vivid, lifelike content over Chromecast.
I wonder if it's HDR10 support only. At last I checked, the only OEM supporting Dolbvision was LG, and I seriously doubt they'd let that slip to the Chromecast to be used on competing Samsung and (haha) Sony sets.
Dolbyvision is available to any OEM who pays the licensing fee. LG has absolutely no say in who can get it.
What if you cast to an Nvidia Shield?
If you use a Shield to cast, you have native HDR10 support...so yes. Again, you have to find content that supports it though - to date, the only 2 providers I've seen push HDR content are Netflix and Amazon...
My bad - I forgot Youtube supports HDR as well. If you'd like to see it in action - search for HDR to SDR and check out some of the Samsung and LG sample videos. Word of warning - it'd behoove you to have a wired connection for both as these videos are all native 4k streams - on wireless connections (at least not great ones) it renders the videos practically impossible to really awful looking.
Nvidia Shield has Google Play Movies installed on it. No need to cast to your Shield to use play movies.
it is showing HDR on the Google Play Movies app on my LG OLED with WebOS 2.0
I think all LG TV's "apps" support HDR10/Dolby natively - I know Netflix content has shown up as "HDR" since I got my B6 late last year. Is there any Google Play content that's been shipped with HDR? There's plenty of 4k content (not good content, but content none the less) - but I hadn't noticed any HDR stuff yet!
he sent me a pic of Kong Skull Island:
http://imgur.com/2rVf185
correction - he is using the Nvidia Shield on the tv, not the LG OS
Awesome! I hope they go back and update some other 4k titles that (on UHD at least) are HDR enabled. Thinking about titles like crouching tiger, Labrynth, Logan, the new Xmen - if it exists on UHD-BR, it should be possible to get these titles HDR enabled to stream (not that physical media isn't vastly superior, it is, but I'd like to get some of these features streaming - even if it's not perfect)!
Off-topic, but I can't help but ask how do you like the B6? I'm about to order an E6, and two B6's.
And here all I want is them to get uhd support for my Galaxy s8+.
Nice to see this! Setting up a family member's place with OLED 4k HDR tv's now and have chromecast ultras for each.
No hdr porn, no care