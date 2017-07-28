Google Play is giving out money.

Google Play has an offer for some select users right now that gives them $1 of Play Store credit to use on apps or paid content before the end of September. Not everyone's getting the lucky offer, but hey, shouldn't you head to Google Play and check?

Google giving away promotions to only some users is nothing new. A few months back, select users got half off a movie or TV season. This promotion is a bit less valuable, but far more flexible than those, as that dollar of credit can go towards apps, books, music, movies, TV and, of course, games!

A dollar can't buy you much, but if you've got an icon pack on your Wishlist or a book you've been dying to read, this could help push you to pull the trigger — which is probably the point.

