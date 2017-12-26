How do I download and manage apps and games through the Google Play Store?
Whether this is your first smartphone or just your first using Android, there's a lot to love here, and it all starts with finding some apps to fill that new phone (or tablet) with. Google Play is the app store that Google runs, and it's also an important piece of Android's security as it scans apps before and after they're downloaded and monitors them for unusual activity. It can be a bit overwhelming when you first open up Google Play, but don't worry, we're here to help you get started!
- How to search for apps on Google Play
- How to browse apps in Google Play
- How to download free apps
- How to buy paid apps
- How to update apps
- How to toggle auto-update
- How to uninstall apps
- How to remove apps from your app history
How to search for apps on Google Play
If you already know the name of the app you're looking for, or have a specific app type in mind, you can search for it rather than browsing through app categories.
- Tap the Google Play icon on your home screen.
- Tap the white search bar at the top of the screen.
- Enter the name of the app (or type of app) you're looking for.
- Tap the search icon on your keyboard (should be in the location of the Enter key).
If you're not quite as sure what you want, or your search results don't help you (don't worry, it happens to all of us), there are other ways to find apps on Google Play.
How to browse apps in Google Play
You can browse through Google Play's Top Charts to try and find a new app you want to install.
- Tap the Google Play icon on your home screen.
- Tap Top Charts.
You're now ready to browse the charts for new apps. Swipe left and right between the charts for Top Free, Top Paid, Top Grossing, Top New Free, Top New Paid, and Trending.
You can also browse through Google Play by category:
- Tap the Google Play icon on your home screen.
- Tap Categories.
- Tap the category you'd like to browse.
Now, some app categories are just a series of Top Charts narrowed to that category of app, but other categories have featured apps and subcategories in addition to the Top Charts for that category.
Once you've found one you like, it's time to install it.
How to download free apps
- Tap on an app in the search results or categories.
- Read through the app's description and reviews to ensure the app seems right for you.
- Tap Install.
The app will now download and install itself, usually in a few seconds depending on how large or small the app is. If you're on a device running an older version of Android, you'll have to agree to an app's permissions before it downloads. Read the permissions before clicking Agree. Once it is finished installing, an Open button will appear in the same place the Install button previously occupied.
How to buy paid apps
The process for buying a paid app is just a hair different than downloading a free one, and it goes like this:
- Tap on an app in the search results or categories.
- Tap the price to bring up the payment options.
Your default payment method will be shown. If you want to change your payment method, tap the down arrow next to your current payment method.
- Tap Payment methods.
- Tap one of your established payment methods. If you don't have one, you'll be prompted to add a credit card, PayPal account, or carrier billing.
Tap Buy.
- Confirm your Google Play password.
- The payment is processed and the download will begin. Tap Continue to close the window.
How to update apps
Apps need updates from time to time, and if you need to manually update your apps, here's how you do it.
- Tap the Google Play icon on your home screen.
- Swipe in from the left edge of the screen OR tap the three line menu icon in the top white bar to open the menu.
- Tap My apps & games.
- App needing updates will appear at the top of the list. Tap Update All to update all the apps needing updates.
If you want to update a single app rather than all of them, you can do that, too. Follow the same steps above, but instead of tapping Update All:
- Tap the app you want to update.
- Tap Update.
- If there are any new permissions, read them over before tapping Accept.
How to toggle auto-update
Rather than manually updating apps, which is easy to forget, Google Play is set to automatically update apps for you when you're on Wi-Fi. If you'd prefer that it install updates automatically even when on cellular data — or not auto-update at all — you can change the setting easily.
- Tap the Google Play icon on your home screen.
- Swipe in from the left edge of the screen OR tap the three line menu icon in the top white bar to open the menu.
Swipe up to scroll down.
- Tap Settings.
- Tap Auto-update apps.
- To turn off auto-update, select Do no auto-update apps. To enable auto-update on cellular data, select Auto-update at any time.
If there are apps you do not want auto-updated, you can opt them out of auto-update while allowing your other apps to stay updated.
- Swipe in from the left edge of the screen OR tap the three line menu icon in the top white bar to open the menu.
- Scroll down and tap My apps & games.
Scroll down and tap the app you don't want auto-updating.
- Tap the three dot menu icon in the top right corner of the screen (next to the search icon).
- Tap to uncheck Auto-update.
How to uninstall apps
- Tap the Google Play icon on your home screen.
- Swipe in from the left edge of the screen OR tap the three line menu icon in the top white bar to open the menu.
Tap My apps & games.
- Scroll down and tap the app you want to uninstall.
- Tap Uninstall. Note: if this is a paid app and it's still within the refund window, you will tap Refund instead.
- A window will open confirming you want to uninstall the app. Tap OK.
The app will now uninstall and remove itself from the device.
How to remove apps from your app history
If you install an app, don't like it, and uninstall it, it's still attached to your app history in the All section of My apps & games. If you don't want an app in that list anymore, here's how you get rid of it.
- Swipe in from the left edge of the Google Play store screen OR tap the three line menu icon in the top white bar to open the menu.
- Tap My apps & games.
Tap All in the green bar.
- Scroll down and find the app you want to remove.
- Tap the X in the top right corner of the listing for the app.
- The app will disappear.
Your turn!
What do you love about the Google Play Store?
Reader comments
How about how to easily find apps/games that are on sale in the Google Play app?
all this time, I've been sideloading from apkmirror and apkmos ... have I been doing it wrong all this time? /s
can not use any apps when you was a newcomer.
Welcome to the information superhighway!
Wait, but I don't know how to turn my phone on. Is there an article devoted to turning it on?
I didn't know you could select an individual app not to update.
Now I DO finally know everything !
Yes Ara, good article. And a necessary one too.
This is where I think certain articles such as this should be pinned under a heading as 'Basics', 'Good Reads' or something like that... Maybe a better title than what I have listed there... Just a thought.
Great job, Ara. Sending this to my mom.
Is there a way to only show a list of apps that i paid for over the years? What happens if i remove an app that i paid for in my history? It seems that if i do that when i search for it later on it doesnt know that i paid for it already... And it wants me to pay for it again... Thats a bit strange... Aint it?
Go on my apps and games and swipe to all. They should all be there.
No, there's no way to display just apps that you've paid for. As someone mentioned further up, Google is sorely lacking in basic usability here:
- you can't sort the list alphabetically, or by category or other meaningful methods
- the list appears to be in reverse order of original installation (but sometimes I'm not so sure about that)
- Not even sure the list is complete: there were apps that I installed on my original HTC Incredible which I no longer see at the bottom of the list. It's possible that they no longer exist at all but I think that unlikely
If you delete an app that you paid for it's gone - don't do it.
Check Google Wallet. It contains everything you ever bought.
If you open Google Play
Then Menu>Account>Order History
Is the paid app you are looking for there?
Thanks. It shows all payments... So also monthly subscriptions... So not ideal coz there is too much info... But its better then nothing.
This is very good, not that I didn't know how to play around play store (not intended) but coming from BlackBerry ecosystem, this is good and I wish an article like this was around two months ago
Good article, this can be very helpful to those transitioning over to android.
Just sent this to my brother who just got a new phone and is brand new to apps and android. Excellent starter for a newbie!
Ara,
Thanks for a well written article. I learned some things I didn't know.
Why can't we remove apps from the app history on the desktop? It's a PITA to do it on the phone.
I don't know and I agree.
Question: WHY is there no way to sort the entries within "My apps & games"? By Name, by Installation Date, by Size? I would be interested in the reason such a simple and useful function is missing.
You can sort your installed apps by name and size in Settings.
Would be nice to be able to do this in the Play Store itself.
It is very common and very easy to overlook documentation of the most basic processes. Failure to do so leads to frustration for new users, especially those who are less tech-savvy.. The article is well written and comprehensive. I'm certain will be of use as more and more people move over to Android from other platforms. Great job!
I doubt that people who don't even know how to download apps from playstore read AC.
No, but they just might do a search and find it. (or have a friend send them the article).
I still remember getting my mom her first smartphone and it is her real first time of using a computer. She was able to setup her account and download facebook and messenger without asking me a thing aside from why every email that she tries to use is already taken and I just told her to add a bunch of numbers at the end.
Still, it is still good to have this kind of article for that moments when someone really desperately needs it.
Posted via the Android Central App
Exactly what I always think of this kind of articles... But it's a good thing to do
There is this new thing all the normals are using today... It's called Google. You go there to search for answers and information on a variety of things. Some of which may include finding out how to use your new Android smartphone.
If you use this cool Google thing AC may show at the top of the results as a result of how the internet's system of hamsters connects things together.
Barry, job well done.
In before the complainers start trashing the article.
For the first-time Android (or smartphone) user, it's great to have an article like this I can send them. Yes, it's very simplistic, but there are still people who could benefit from an article like this.
If this doesn't apply to you, move on along. It's not as difficult as you make it seem.
It's not like our species procreate and have to teach/ educate the young and uninformed.
Honestly technology should be taught to children in schools at a young age, would probably help children learn and gain interest into STEM professions
In the 90's when i went to school, no one taught anything about PC's and it took me a month to figure out why my floppy disk worked at school and not on my home PC before I learned that disk s had formats..
The problem is that not every school is equipped to properly teach technology
First you would have to send them the article titled "What is a Smartphone".
You are completely correct but I can't help to think about the field day we, Android users, would have if the guys at any iOS website posted beginners guides like these.