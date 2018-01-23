You can start listening to a new title for under $10.
The Google Play Store is already Android's one-stop-shop for apps, games, movies, TV shows, and e-books, and now the digital marketplace is officially stepping into the world of audiobooks. There was a rumor back in November that this was in the works, but now you can head to the Play Store and start listening to your favorite titles.
Audiobooks will be offered alongside e-books within Google Play Books, and they'll be accessible on Android, iOS, and the web. Even better, if you have a Google Home or another smart speaker that's powered by the Google Assistant, you can just say "Ok, Google, read my book" to start listening right away.
In celebration of audiobooks hitting the Play Store, Google is offering tons of titles for $10 or less and is letting you get your very first audiobook for 50% off. Some of the discounted books include Fire & Fury, The Girl on the Train, 1984, and my personal favorite, Ready Player One.
Unlike services such as Audible, Google Play doesn't require a monthly subscription of any kind in order to purchase and listen to audiobooks. For someone that's been curious about trying out audiobooks but doesn't want to worry about another bill, that's a huge plus.
Audiobooks are available on the Play Store now in 45 countries and nine languages.
YouTube TV already has 300,000 users less than a year after launch
Reader comments
Audiobooks now available on Google Play without a monthly subscription
You don't need an Audible subscription to get audiobooks. Amazon lets you purchase an audiobook at a steep discount if you buy the equivalent Kindle book.
Yeah, this.
You only need the subscription to Audible if you want the free book credits each month or the limited content they provide to subscribers. I own (and listen to) a bunch of audiobooks in Audible and I haven't had a subscription for many years.
Unfortunately it doesn't look like Google is offering a similar deal for their ebooks and audiobooks.
Yes, you can get the audiobook from Audible for a discount if you buy the ebook for Kindle, but the cost of the ebook and the audiobook is usually more expensive than the cost of the Audible subscription. Since I don't have time to sit and read, the ebook would be wasted on me and it doesn't save me any money to buy it.
I do love Audible and my audiobooks. If Google has per book pricing that is similar or cheaper than Audible's 1-credit subscription pricing, I may consider switching to Google Play Books. It's hard to beat the pricing on some of Audible's subscriber-only audiobook prices though.
I looked at the book "IT" by Stephen King. It's $9.99 on Google Books, $37.99 on Audible.
Interesting.... I just checked and I can't seem to find any audiobooks... Maybe need a store update?
You don't need an Audible subscription to purchase audiobooks. Just buy any Kindle book and get the equivalent audiobook at a steep discount through Amazon.
How many times are you going to post this?
I pulled up Google Books and Audible and so far all of the audiobooks on Google Books are SIGNIFICANTLY cheaper than on Audible.
It's still cheaper to buy the Kindle book and audiobook together. You get a big discount on the audiobook that way.
Hopefully Google offers audiobooks at a discount if you own the equivalent ebook. I have a lot of books on Google Books and would hate to buy the audiobook at full price.
Google has a long way to go to topple Amazon's ebook and audiobook monopoly.