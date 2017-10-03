The Pixelbook will come with an Intel Core i5 CPU, 12.3-inch display, and three memory configurations. Also, what the hell are Google Clips?

As most of you know, we're just a matter of hours away from Google's big press event tomorrow. The Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL will likely be the stars of the show, but alongside them and the Google Home Mini, we're also expecting to see the new Pixelbook laptop/tablet hybrid. The Pixelbook initially broke cover a couple of weeks ago, but thanks to a discovery from 9to5Google, a few of the Pixelbook's specifications have been confirmed.

In a reseller listing from Synnex, the Pixelbook is listed as featuring an Intel Core i5 processor and storage configurations of 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. All three of these models will come equipped with that i5 chipset, but it's not clear at this time if there will be any difference in clock speed or RAM count.

Along with this, the listing also reveals that the Pixelbook will come equipped with a 12.3-inch display. There's no word on resolution, but it's worth noting that this is noticeably smaller than the 12.85-inch display that was found on the two generations of the Chromebook Pixel. Both Chromebook Pixels also featured a resolution of 2560 x 1700 along with a 3:2 aspect ratio, and we wouldn't be surprised to see a similar setup on the Pixelbook tomorrow.

Pixelbook is shaping up to be the premium laptop that Chrome OS deserves.

The Pixelbook should come with a starting price of $1199 for the 128GB model and go up to as much as $1749 if you opt for 512GB of storage. Google will also be selling a Pixelbook Pen for $99, and from what we know so far, this should work similarly to what's found with the Samsung Chromebook Plus and Pro.

Lastly, this reseller listing also mentions a mysterious product that's simply referred to as "Google Clips." Google Clips is categorized in the listing as a "computer accessory", but beyond that, we have no idea what to expect.

Yes, believe it or not, there might actually be something left to surprise us tomorrow.