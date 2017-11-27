Now you don't have to have a panic attack if you drop your new $1000 laptop.

Shortly after the launch of the Pixel and Pixel XL last year, Google announced that it would be partnering with uBreakiFix to offer same-day repairs for its two phones. A similar deal was made available with the launch of the Pixel 2/Pixel 2 XL, and now uBreakiFix has announced that it officially offers repairs for the Pixelbook.

Commenting on this announcement, uBreakiFix's Founder and CEO, Justin Wetherill, said –

We are thrilled to provide even more Google customers with the quality service and exceptional customer experience that have come to define our brand. We are huge fans of the Pixelbook and are excited to get these devices back in the hands of our customers.

Pricing for Pixelbook repairs have yet to be announced, but uBreakiFix says that it will be "at a fraction of the cost of buying a new laptop directly." For what it's worth, a screen repair on the Pixel 2 costs $149 while the Pixel 2 XL is a bit higher at $219.

All Pixelbook owners will be able to walk into any uBreakiFix store to have their laptop worked on, and those that purchased Google's Preferred Care insurance program will also have access to get their phone serviced through any location when they file a claim.