Google's Pixel XL may be going bigger, and sleeker, in 2017
We now have a solid idea of what the Pixel XL's 2017 successor will look like. Android Police, which is generally good about these sorts of things, has published renders of its approximation of what the so-called "Pixel XL 2017" will look like, based on information it has from internal sources. For those keeping up with all of the Pixel rumors back at home, this is the phone known by the codename "Taimen." That's the largest of the three rumored upcoming Google devices, with both "Muskie" and "Walleye" also in some progression of development.
For what it's worth, the naming of the forthcoming device has yet to be finalized. We could be looking at simply "Pixel XL" with no further denomination, "Pixel XL 2" or something else entirely. Names can be finalized much later than the hardware, and often are — we'll stick to calling this the Pixel XL 2 for now.
Corroborating with previous reports, this confirms that LG is the manufacturer of this new Pixel XL 2, rather than HTC that built the original Pixel and Pixel XL (of course, without any branding indicating the fact). Some of that influence is immediately apparent in the phone — there's a tall and skinny 18:9 display with rounded corners like the LG G6, which is reportedly 6-inches diagonal, with much smaller bezels than the current Pixel XL. Curved glass on the front is very pronounced, though the screen itself is actually flat underneath.
Lots of LG G6 influence, but plenty to tie it back to the original HTC-built Pixel XL.
The large glass pane at the top of the back of the phone remains, though the fingerprint sensor is no longer inside that glass as the phone is taller than before. In addition to the the back glass panel, there's a clear familiarity in design from the current Pixel XL to the new Pixel XL 2. There's still a metal frame that's nicely brushed to a simple texture that's flat across the back and rounded on the edges and corners.
Though the manufacturing has changed hands from HTC to LG, the report says the Pixel XL 2 will have a squeezable frame not unlike the HTC U11, which is mildly interesting to see.
The question remains, though, what is to be done with the standard Pixel's successor in 2017. Will it be a smaller version of this design? Or perhaps a simpler refresh of last year's phone? And what about the expected third Google-branded phone to be released this year? We can expect to see more information leak as we get closer to the launch.
Reader comments
Here's what we can expect the Google Pixel XL 2 to look like
That's beautiful 😍
Still a fragile glass back for no reason at all (e.g., wireless charging)?
It's a design element. Designs don't have to be 100% functional or practical.
But FWIW, the current Pixel's glass panel is partially functional in that it lets radios pass through it to reduce the number/size of antenna lines embedded in the metal back.
Andrew, can you confirm if either model will have a dual speaker setup.. Love your work, kind regards, Richard U.K
No one outside of Google can confirm anything. Everything is still rumor at this point.
If it has IP68 rating and costs less than the Note 8, I'm sold.
If you want the regular Pixel, you'll be in luck.
Still horrible. Still probably lacking basic features of any good phone like a microSD slot, OIS on the camera, IP rating and wireless charging. But at least it resembles less an iPhone.
I'm still calling it iPixel though as Google's philosophy will likely continue to be the same: barely useful software, mediocre hardware and overpriced to no end.
The camera, SOC and ram were about as top of the line as you could get at the time. The other points you make, ok. Saying it had mediocre hardware is just plain wrong.
The camera was hardly top. It had great algorithms where HDR was concerned but that's it. All the rest was crap. And in low light, a lenses disaster.
And when I mean "mediocre hardware" I'm including all the defects that aren't software-related. Lack of OIS, microSD expansion, IP rating, wireless charging, the terrible design, the huge top and bottom bezel, ALL that is included when I say "mediocre hardware". Just to make that clear ;)
it took great low light pics. where the hell did u read ur reviews. my wife's pixel take amazing low light pics. an iphone fan said it took better than his phone
Did the Pixel hurt you in some way? Seems like you're just making up reasons to hate on it
Never mind him, he has never posted a positive comment, no matter what the subject.
... Except when he's obsessively Nokia fanboying.
When people can't afford sometimes they try to knock it down
Oh, stop it. You can dismiss someone as a jackass without resorting to "you sound poor."
This. I am so sick of people throwing around the you're poor argument on these topics.
Because it's usually true
He has a really good point though. Have you ever seen a Pixel image in low light with HDR+ off?
It's super obvious that they used the software as a crutch for crappy optics.
Sure, but with HDR+ on, the pictures looked great, so who cares. Any phone takes terrible pictures if you strip away the software enhancements.
HDR+ has a tendency to make things look plasticky or over saturated is why I bring it up.
There are phones that have good enough optics to take good low light pics without making them look plasticky by leaning on software.
But I agree, it should be measured as far as quality is concerned with all its tricks that it has up its sleeve, as that's what real world use would likely be.
I agree on design but the camera was praised by pretty much everyone, in all cases. Even using the HDR algorithms.
Lack of OIS- ok, although didn't seem to hurt the camera
micro sd- good luck getting that on a google device
IP rating- yep, but with the rumors of it being built in shorter than normal time I understand (not giving a pass though)
wireless charging- yep that is a bummer, but that's what you get with a metal device
Barely useful software?? Sorry, man, but it has the MOST useful software: stock Android, Google-style. Your other objections are understandable because it's clearly very important to some people that their phone have things like wireless charging and waterproofing, but keep in mind that whatever phone from that generation you happen to consider to be the best will fail someone else's subjective qualifiers. For example, I think Samsung's phones have been consistently disappointing for a few years now, and certainly far more disappointing than anything with stock (or near) Android or without a fragile, fingerprint-magnet build.
Who hurt you?
Says who? Microsd and wireless charging are not basic features, move on already.
Very attractive.
I could get behind this :)
..Probably not for $800 though.
And back to the smaller version being gimped. Was nice last year both models same outside of battery and screen.
Lets see how horrible they handle stock with this device. Google is horrible with their phones and keeping stock (and there is no excuse for a 4+ month wait on stock, they aren't pushing iPhone type volume)
Come on you know, it'll sell out pretty quick due to low stock then not be in stock for like 6 months
Saying there is no excuse is not correct. The do not own/control the supply chain or means of production.
Neither do other OEMs and they don't drop the ball this way.
That would make sense if they were selling 10+ million or more. The fact that they most likely sold around 1 million (which even that may be the high end) there is no excuse for the delays. OEMs sign contracts for these things. It's not googles first time doing this and they still drop the ball time and time again
A bit too square edged for me BUT, don't want to dismiss it just yet.
Very like the original. Too like it, in my opinion. I'd like to see more angles. Really tired of these soft, round edges that everyone seems to want. Some of us dudes would like something a bit more masculine, but apparently the majority of the market likes their phones this way, so I guess I'll wait for things to come back around again.
After I got a refund on my Nexus 6P, I picked up an S8+ during their trade-in sale (traded in 2014 Moto X). I was expecting to unload the S8 and pick up the new pixel, but I'm not sure this design will woo me away from the S8. I have come to really enjoy wireless charging and the IP rating. We'll see though...
Did they approve your trade in? I have a 2014 Moto X with some dings in the metal. Screen looks good though.
Refund for your 6p.... How?
Considering what the last device costs for what you get, this one will probably be $6,000
If it has no headphone jack and expandable storage it's still DOA for me.
It will have a headphone jack.... expandable storage, no.
With the V20 you all have that plus a lovely Quad DAC Amp :)
Oh, and Military Spec metal build plus removeable battery plus Dual SIM plus Dual Cameras plus infrared blaster plus plus plus
They really should just start auto deleting posts in Google phone related stories the mention removable storage. Google decided YEARS ago that it doesn't care about that segment of the market and people who enjoy Google phone decided years ago that it isn't a deal breaker.
It's time for removable storage advocates to get off their soap boxes and decide not to care about Google phones (without so obviously caring about them enough to whine on every post).
Headphone jack on the other hand...
Where are all those Pixel fans complaining about the new aspect ratio now?
Crickets...
Right here, but looks like we have no choice. This is the trend.
You're honest...lol
This lol.
The hate was so strong for the G6 and the S8 and now....silence ;)
Looks awesome! Glad to know I'll stay with Google.
Day 1 purchase
I want the sequel to this here phone next year and I have an s8+ 🤤👍
This one is...less hideous I suppose?
Not bad. I have no intention of updating my Pixel this year but I think people will be happy if this is what this year's version looks like.
Hmm, Google gettin' it's squeeze on. Interesting indeed. I have to say the feature is unexpectedly useful on the U11. Always handy, never in the way.
Pixel camera is damn good in most situations, wonder what they will do to top it.
