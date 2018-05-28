This October, we're anticipating that Google will follow its footsteps of the past two years with an event to announce its latest and greatest hardware products. We've seen Pixel phones, Home speakers, wireless earbuds and more, and this time around, we're expecting the company to finally dive into the world of smartwatches.

A rumor popped up in early May suggesting that Google will announce a Pixel Watch alongside the Pixel 3 this year, and if true, this will mark the first smartwatch Google's released under its Pixel brand.

Wear OS is still in something of an awkward state despite the big rebrand this past March, but like I said shortly after that, Google can still make something exciting out of it by releasing a proper watch of its own.

If and when that happens, this is what I'd like to see from it.

Qualcomm's new smartwatch CPU

There hasn't been much development in the way of silicon for smartwatches, but Qualcomm's looking to change that this year.

The company revealed that it's creating a successor to the Wear 2100 processor that was first introduced in 2016, with some of the highlights including better ambient displays, improved fitness tracking features, increased battery life, etc.

Qualcomm's said that this new chip will make its way into a "lead smartwatch" by the holiday season, and it's expected that that'll be none other than the Pixel Watch.

Specifics on Qualcomm's new processor are still up in the air, but at the very least, it should offer a much better experience compared to other smartwatches before it.

An approachable design no matter your wrist size

When they were first announced, the Samsung Gear S3 and LG Watch Sport looked like they had all the features I'd ever wanted in a wearable. They had GPS, mobile payment support, LTE connectivity, you name it.